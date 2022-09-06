DANVILLE -- Kaiden Colopy pushed himself to the point of exhaustion multiple times Friday night. There was the time, late in the first half, when he found himself doubled over on Danville's sideline after a big run, gasping for air and dry heaving in the 80-degree heat. Then there were the moments in the fourth quarter when his hamstrings and calves cramped, leaving him sprawled out on the field as trainers rushed in to help.

DANVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO