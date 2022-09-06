Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Shelby's new PreK-8 building opens for younger students
SHELBY — Shelby's new PreK-8 building is finally bringing everybody together on one unified campus. The facility welcomed students in kindergarten through 5th grade on Tuesday for the first day of school. Students in sixth through eighth grade have begun classes in the old junior high building nearby. GALLERY:...
richlandsource.com
Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11
BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
richlandsource.com
Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster
New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: What's the status of the West Park shopping center?
MANSFIELD – The West Park Shopping Center has been a public eyesore on the once prominent "Miracle Mile" for years. Richland Source first reported on the decline of the shopping center in 2019. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center.
richlandsource.com
Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten
SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Delaware Buckeye Valley on top of Columbus Bishop Ready
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Delaware Buckeye Valley passed in a 36-35 victory at Columbus Bishop Ready's expense in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Columbus Bishop Ready started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Delaware Buckeye Valley at the end of...
richlandsource.com
New Philadelphia squeaks past Ashland in tight tilt
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as New Philadelphia nipped Ashland 15-7 in Ohio high school football on September 9. Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.
richlandsource.com
Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market
MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: West Holmes 37, Mansfield Senior 7
West Holmes beat Mansfield Senior 37-7 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at West Holmes. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza
SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
richlandsource.com
Putting it all together: Wooster Triway overwhelms Massillon Tuslaw
Wooster Triway's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Massillon Tuslaw 44-14 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Wooster Triway moved in front of Massillon Tuslaw 21-7 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge
No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln takes down Reynoldsburg
Gahanna Lincoln flexed its muscle and floored Reynoldsburg 47-13 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Recently on August 26 , Reynoldsburg squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dover ends the party for Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice
Dover notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice 19-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Dover moved in front of Pittsburgh Taylor Allderdice 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale mows down Vanlue
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Vanlue 47-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale opened with a 13-0 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Clean sheet: Columbus Marion-Franklin doesn't allow Columbus Eastmoor a point
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Columbus Marion-Franklin proved that in blanking Columbus Eastmoor 22-0 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. The Red Devils' offense struck in front for a 16-0 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
richlandsource.com
Too much punch: Marysville knocks out Hilliard Bradley
Marysville stretched out and finally snapped Hilliard Bradley to earn a 43-29 victory at Marysville High on September 9 in Ohio football action. Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Bradley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Hilliard Bradley High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Dublin Coffman tells Marysville "No Soup For You" in shutout
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Dublin Coffman bottled Marysville 5-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Dublin Coffman breathed fire in front of Marysville 2-0 to begin the second half.
richlandsource.com
Danville opens KMAC play with statement win over Fredericktown
DANVILLE -- Kaiden Colopy pushed himself to the point of exhaustion multiple times Friday night. There was the time, late in the first half, when he found himself doubled over on Danville's sideline after a big run, gasping for air and dry heaving in the 80-degree heat. Then there were the moments in the fourth quarter when his hamstrings and calves cramped, leaving him sprawled out on the field as trainers rushed in to help.
richlandsource.com
Toledo Whitmer flies high over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Toledo Whitmer swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Toledo St. Francis de Sales 41-7 on September 9 in Ohio football. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
