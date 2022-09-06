ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OH

richlandsource.com

Shelby's new PreK-8 building opens for younger students

SHELBY — Shelby's new PreK-8 building is finally bringing everybody together on one unified campus. The facility welcomed students in kindergarten through 5th grade on Tuesday for the first day of school. Students in sixth through eighth grade have begun classes in the old junior high building nearby. GALLERY:...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11

BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster

New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
LANCASTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten

SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza

SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge

No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
BRUNSWICK, OH
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
richlandsource.com

Gahanna Lincoln takes down Reynoldsburg

Gahanna Lincoln flexed its muscle and floored Reynoldsburg 47-13 in Ohio high school football action on September 9. Recently on August 26 , Reynoldsburg squared off with Huber Heights Wayne in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale mows down Vanlue

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Vanlue 47-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 9. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale opened with a 13-0 advantage over Vanlue through the first quarter.
VANLUE, OH
richlandsource.com

Too much punch: Marysville knocks out Hilliard Bradley

Marysville stretched out and finally snapped Hilliard Bradley to earn a 43-29 victory at Marysville High on September 9 in Ohio football action. Last season, Marysville and Hilliard Bradley faced off on September 10, 2021 at Hilliard Bradley High School. For a full recap, click here.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Danville opens KMAC play with statement win over Fredericktown

DANVILLE -- Kaiden Colopy pushed himself to the point of exhaustion multiple times Friday night. There was the time, late in the first half, when he found himself doubled over on Danville's sideline after a big run, gasping for air and dry heaving in the 80-degree heat. Then there were the moments in the fourth quarter when his hamstrings and calves cramped, leaving him sprawled out on the field as trainers rushed in to help.
DANVILLE, OH

