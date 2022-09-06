* WHERE, WHEN, HOW MUCH? The 173rd Wayne County Fair is Sept. 10-15 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster just off U.S. 3 between Interstates 71 and 77. The gates open daily 8 a.m., the buildings are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. General admission is $4. Children 6 and younger free. Veterans can get in free with ID on Tuesday. Senior citizens (65 and older) get in free on Wednesday. Season tickets can be purchased by anyone for $20. Membership tickets can be purchased by any Wayne County resident who is 21 or older for $20. Parking is free. To contact the fair office, phone 330-262-8001 or email waynecountyfair@yahoo.com.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO