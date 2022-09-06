ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

richlandsource.com

Bellville Street Fair opens with tractor pull on Sept. 11

BELLVILLE – The 172nd Bellville Street Fair is right around the corner. The street fair begins Sept. 14 and continues through the 17. Highlights include live music, the fair queen contest, horse show, livestock show and various exhibits. The art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby breaks ground on Black Fork Commons Plaza

SHELBY — Karl Milliron has always found it easy to support Shelby revitalization projects. Growing up in Shelby and seeing it “thriving” in the 1970s and ’80s, Milliron said it’s been a while since he saw residents come together in a large group to support community growth.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby's new PreK-8 building opens for younger students

SHELBY — Shelby's new PreK-8 building is finally bringing everybody together on one unified campus. The facility welcomed students in kindergarten through 5th grade on Tuesday for the first day of school. Students in sixth through eighth grade have begun classes in the old junior high building nearby. GALLERY:...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby farmer gone but not forgotten

SHELBY — Ambrose Metzger was a well-known farmer in the Richland County area who died last year, but is not forgotten. Metzger was a farmer his whole life. He was born on a farm on Stentz Road near Shelby, where his family farmed 113 acres of ground.
SHELBY, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Shelby, OH
Society
City
Shelby, OH
richlandsource.com

Westing House introduces monthly Rust Belt Flea Market

MANSFIELD -- Bryan Gladden is working to make Westing House a destination for Mansfield families and tourists. He envisions an indoor sports facility, restaurant, apartments and hotel rooms. By doing that, he's helping to carry out property owner Joe Curry’s long-term plans, but for now is trying to get community members back in the East Fourth Street building.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

COTC announces President's, Dean's honor roll lists

NEWARK — Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) has released the President’s Honors List and the Dean’s Honors List for summer semester 2022 to recognize students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievement. Only students who have granted COTC permission to release their names to the public are listed.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Resolve: New Albany roars from behind to topple Lancaster

New Albany rallied over Lancaster for an inspiring 42-7 victory at New Albany High on September 9 in Ohio football action. The start wasn't the problem for Lancaster, as it began with a 7-0 edge over New Albany through the end of the first quarter.
LANCASTER, OH
WKYC

Lottery winner in Ohio: Winning ticket worth $500,000 sold in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $500,000 richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Lucky For Life lottery game from the drawing on Thursday, Sept. 8. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Discount Drug Mart store in Elyria. The winner matched five numbers – only missing the top prize by failing to match the Lucky Ball. The winning ticket’s numbers were picked by the player.
ELYRIA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Week 4: Find your Ashland-area football score here

ASHLAND — Here's your weekly regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Ashland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section.
ASHLAND, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

WAYNE COUNTY FAIR 2022: Five Things To Know Before You Go

* WHERE, WHEN, HOW MUCH? The 173rd Wayne County Fair is Sept. 10-15 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in Wooster just off U.S. 3 between Interstates 71 and 77. The gates open daily 8 a.m., the buildings are open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. General admission is $4. Children 6 and younger free. Veterans can get in free with ID on Tuesday. Senior citizens (65 and older) get in free on Wednesday. Season tickets can be purchased by anyone for $20. Membership tickets can be purchased by any Wayne County resident who is 21 or older for $20. Parking is free. To contact the fair office, phone 330-262-8001 or email waynecountyfair@yahoo.com.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Brunswick denies Toledo Waite's challenge

No quarter was granted as Brunswick blunted Toledo Waite's plans 42-23 for an Ohio high school football victory on September 9. The last time Brunswick and Toledo Waite played in a 44-0 game on September 10, 2021. For more, click here.
BRUNSWICK, OH
wwnytv.com

Several students bitten by bats inside resident halls of Ohio college

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – Nearly a dozen students at the College of Wooster in Ohio have come into contact with bats inside the resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have been bitten by the bats, WOIO reports. “I guess I...
WOOSTER, OH

