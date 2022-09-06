Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Coroner: Deceased Hanna City motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet
PEORIA, Ill. — The coroner’s office is identifying a victim involved in a deadly early Saturday motorcycle crash. It happened around 2:44 a.m. yesterday near the intersection of Washington and Harrison. When officers arrived, they located a male victim down, unresponsive — without a pulse and not breathing....
1470 WMBD
Bond set for man accused of Thursday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $500,000 in the case of a Peoria man who allegedly opened fire Thursday afternoon, injuring a juvenile girl. Peoria County Court records indicate a judge Friday also scheduled an arraignment hearing for Jay’vion Lee, 22, for October 6. Police arrested...
25newsnow.com
Stolen car, gun recovered after Peoria police arrest teen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police arrested a 17-year-old who was allegedly in possession of a stolen car, a handgun and other stolen property Friday evening. The teenager was arrested on multiple counts, including Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Resisting a Police Officer, No FOID, 3 Counts of Business Burglary, 2 Counts of Attempted Business Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and an outstanding warrant for Aggravated Robbery.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead in early morning motorcycle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday. Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbu.org
Man dies after motorcycle crash in downtown Peoria
A man is dead following an early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in downtown Peoria. Police found the victim unresponsive after responding to the roundabout intersection of Washington and Harrison streets shortly before 3 a.m. Despite life-saving measures performed by Peoria Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport personnel, the man was...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Man wanted for shots fired incident Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shots fired incident on Wednesday. 30-year-old Duran Gladney was identified as a suspect after police responded around 2:13 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of N. Hightower. Police describe Gladney as a Black man,...
1470 WMBD
Four taken to hospital following Central Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – The cause of a fire that caused damage to a Central Peoria home continues to be under investigation. The’s according to Peoria firefighters, who say it took more than an hour to get the fire near El Vista and Sterling Avenues out, first reported around 4:45 a.m. Saturday.
hoiabc.com
Bond set for man charged with Thursday shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $500,000 for the man charged in the City of Peoria’s recent shooting. 22-year-old Jay’vion Lee is charged with the shooting that left one young girl injured Thursday afternoon on South Western Avenue. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening. Witnesses...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested on 11 charges after vehicle theft, gun theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old male with an outstanding warrant was arrested Friday after Peoria Police connected him to a stolen vehicle. Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigative Division (SID) located a stolen vehicle Friday evening near Andover and North Frostwood Parkway. While investigating, officers saw the juvenile approach the vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating two shootings; one arrest made
PEORIA, Ill. – We’re learning more about one of two separate shootings that happened in South Peoria during the mid-afternoon hours Thursday. Peoria Police say the first shooting happened before near Western and Wiswall, with a SpotSpotter alert indicating 23 rounds fired. Police say a female was taken...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile, already in custody, arrested for recent armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria juvenile has been arrested in connection to two armed robberies that have happened in the last few months. Police say they interviewed a 17-year-old juvenile who was already in custody Wednesday, and investigators determined he was involved in the alleged armed robbery of a cab driver in late-June, during an incident starting on East Kansas.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested after being tied to multiple armed robberies in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A 15-year-old is in the McLean County Juvenile Detention Facility after they were accused of committing two separate armed robberies in Normal. The first robbery happened on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop located at 112 North St. Police said the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and threatened the employee. The suspect then stole products from throughout the store before fleeing.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested in connection with multiple armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies that have occurred in Peoria in recent months. Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) arranged Wednesday to interview a 17-year-old male juvenile currently in custody at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.
wcbu.org
Suspect arrested after juvenile injured in early afternoon shooting on Peoria's South Side
Peoria police have arrested a suspect after a juvenile was shot on the city's South Side Thursday afternoon. Police responded to the 800 block of South Western Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. on a ShotSpotter report of 23 shots fired. The victim was shot in the back shoulder. She was...
hoiabc.com
15-year-old arrested for two armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old teen who formerly resided in Normal has been arrested for two separate alleged armed robbery incidents. Normal Police say the first incident occurred on March 12 at the Indy Smoke Shop at 112 North St. in Normal, where a suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and threatened the employee.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews responding to Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fire crews responded to a large fire near Grand Prairie Thursday. According to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, fire crews are responding to a house fire on West Challacombe Road. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No injuries have been reported at this...
hoiabc.com
Peoria liquor store owner speaks out after attempted burglary
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police reported around 3:30 on Wednesday morning four juveniles attempted to break into a Tequila Tia’s on North Prospect Rd. Owner Christell Frausto said she was alerted by the police of the attempted burglary. “Right away, I hopped on my cameras to...
Central Illinois Proud
Cause of death released for Saturday’s homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for the victim of Peoria’s latest homicide. According to a press release, 24-year-old Jamarion Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. According to Peoria police, officers responded to a shooting on...
Central Illinois Proud
Man dies after falling from roof of hospital ambulance bay
PEORIA (WMBD) — A man died from injuries sustained after falling from the roof of an ambulance bay at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center. The man was brought to the hospital around 3 p.m. Friday by private vehicle. Instead of entering the building for treatment, he somehow gained access to the secured roof area. For unknown reasons, he fell to the ground.
1470 WMBD
Man arrested after argument on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A report of “family trouble” called in to Peoria Police resulted in a man being arrested on felony drug charges. Peoria Police say they went to the home on Beacon Street in the North Valley just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on reports of an argument between a man and woman.
Comments / 1