Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO