3d ago
Take all mail inside anymore........ or put cameras up because this is OUR NEW NORM in this CRaZy, LOco 😜 WORLD 🌏 WE LIVE IN!!! WHAT ASHAME
Suspect steals PA state inspection stickers from service station
Mount Pleasant Mills, Pa. — Police are looking for an unknown suspect who stole 35 Pennsylvania state inspection stickers from a service station in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say the suspect entered Clark Hill Service Center in Perry Township sometime between 11:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 25. The suspect took the inspection stickers, as well as a wallet containing a debit card and cash. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
PSP: Catalytic converter cut off and stolen overnight
BANKS TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police say someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a Carbon County vehicle earlier this week. According to officials, an unknown suspect cut off and stole a catalytic converter from Meadowbrook Landscaping’s 2019 Ford sometime between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday. Troopers said […]
One hospitalized after shooting in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Kingston that left one person hospitalized. Officials said it happened just after 2:30 am on Saturday outside Leonardo’s Club, formerly known as Shanix, on the 300 block of Main Street in Kingston. Police are releasing little information on the shooting or the extent of […]
Armed Man Shot Dead By State Police In Eastern PA
An armed man was shot dead by state police on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Monroe County, authorities said. An unidentified 36-year-old man was fatally shot while troopers were completing a welfare check at a home on Deer Drive North in Middle Smithfield Township around 10 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.
Appliances stolen in Wyoming County burglary
WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — State police are investigating a burglary in Wyoming County. Troopers say the home along Keelersburg Road near Tunkhannock was broken into sometime around the beginning of the month. The crooks got in through the basement and took copper wiring and pipes. But they also somehow...
Police: Homeless man stabbed street sweeper
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — In Monroe County a homeless man faces charges, accused of stabbing a street sweeper. Police say 43-year-old Arnaldo Delrio was talking with the driver at Mount Pocono Plaza when Delrio jumped into the street sweeper's vehicle through an open window and started stabbing the driver.
Williamsport Police: Dispute between neighbors turns physical
Williamsport, Pa. — A man admitted he'd been having issues with his neighbors long before it culminated in a physical fight in late June, Williamsport police say. Donald Richard Fisher, 62, of Williamsport fought with his neighbor after agitating statements were directed at him and his son, Justin, according to Officer Damon Cole. Cole said the neighbor's face was swollen and bruised when he spoke to him near the 600...
PSP, Monroe Co. District Attorney's Office investigate officer-involved shooting
Middle Smithfield Township (Monroe County) - Both the Pennsylvania State Police Troop N Major Case Team and the Monroe County District Attorney's office are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers from the Stroudsburg barracks responded to a home around 10 a.m....
Officials seek to identify Dickson City burglary suspect
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Dickson City Police are seeking the identity of a man they believe was involved in a burglary on Wednesday. Officials say the suspect may have been involved in a burglary at UPS Store and Hearing Specialist on Main Street in Dickson City. Anyone...
Shots fired in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired Saturday night at Weston Field in Scranton. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. along Providence Road in the city. Details are limited, but we do know police are looking for two vehicles that may be involved. One vehicle...
12-year-old boy dead after drowning in Plymouth Borough
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — One boy is dead after a drowning in Plymouth borough. It happened at the end of Coal Creek in the borough when the boy was swimming with a group of children near an entrance to the levee. First responders tell Newswatch 16 the boy jumped...
Three individuals charged for throwing items at cars from highway overpass in Union County
White Deer, Pa. — Troopers received several calls the morning of August 28 about a group of people throwing items at vehicles from an overpass on Interstate 80 in Union County. State police at Milton say two adults of Loganton and a 16-year-old minor were throwing items at moving vehicles from the White Deer Pike overpass in Lewis Township. State police identified the adult suspects as Caleb Harvey, 28, and...
PSP: Man arrested after found with loaded gun without a permit
GREENE TWP., PIKE CO., (WOLF) — A man was arrested in Pike County on Tuesday for concealing firearms. State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe for numerous traffic violations around 7:30 PM. Officials say they identified the driver as 45-year-old William Goring, traveling with two passengers.
Luzerne Co. not purchasing security cameras for mail-in ballot drop boxes
LUZERNE CO., (WOLF) — Luzerne County will not be purchasing any security cameras for mail-in ballot drop boxes in the upcoming election. According to our newsgathering partner the Times Leader-- they'll step up procedures to ensure the county has surveillance footage obtained from drop-box hosts. The election board considered this the most cost-effective option.
Another mail theft report being investigated in NEPA
Another theft of mail being reported. This time in Luzerne County. White Haven Police say the mailboxes that were damaged and mail stolen were in front of the White Haven Post Office and the White Haven Market. Anyone who may have deposited mail containing checks after 3pm Saturday afternoon should monitor their accounts. Similar incidents have also been reported in Butler Township and Scranton recently. You are being advised to bring your mail into the post office if possible.
Teen hospitalized after shooting in Hazleton
HAZLETON, Pa. — A 16 year old is hospitalized after a shooting in Hazleton. Thursday night, police responded to the area of West Third Street and Lee Court for reports of gunshots. A short time later, they were called to a home on Locust Street for a gunshot victim.
Man charged after PFA violation, threats lock down local school
South Williamsport, Pa. — A caller contacted South Williamsport Police to report that a man was planning on removing two children from an elementary school in the district the morning of September 7. The mother of the two children filed a PFA against Joshua Francis Orso, 35, of Williamsport that same morning. After being served, Orso contacted her and said he was “going to get his kids and that nobody was going to stop him,” according to an affidavit filed by Officer Devin Thompson. ...
PSP seeks information on wanted man
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police Troop R– Dunmore and Gibson Barracks are seeking information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old David Richard Vangorder. Officials say Vangorder has active warrants for Burglary in Susquehanna County and Forgery in Lackawanna County as well as an active warrant for a probation violation from Susquehanna County.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Police Seek Man and Woman Who Dined and Dashed
Schuylkill Haven Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman who left a borough restaurant without paying on Wednesday. According to Schuylkill Haven Police, on Wednesday, September 7th, 2022 around 8:40pm., the below pictured male and female entered Mount Fuji, 380 Center Av. Schuylkill Haven, and departed said restaurant without paying for their food or drinks at 9:14pm.
Hughesville man accused of inappropriately touching child
Hughesville, Pa. — A Hughesville man was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault for his alleged inappropriate contact with a child. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville said Derek L. Maggs, 25, had inappropriate contact multiple times with a child under the age of five. The child's mother contacted police in June 2021, saying the child told another family member that Maggs allegedly touched them...
