Kay Adams Finally Lands New Gig After Suddenly Leaving ‘Good Morning Football’ in May

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

It’s been nearly four months since Kay Adams shockingly announced she was leaving the NFL Network’s flagship morning show, Good Morning Football . Since then, rumors swirled that the host would make a move to Amazon’s new Thursday NFL broadcast or another major network.

However, none of that materialized, and the sports media personality’s fans were left wondering, what’s next for Kay Adams?

Now the answer is here. Adams will, once again, grace our TV screens in the morning, albeit on a much smaller platform. FanDuel just announced Adams will host a new morning show on FanDuel TV called Up and Adams , and the show premiered the next day.

Kay Adams’ new morning show on FanDuel TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YUYwp_0hkRnSc200
Kay Adams | Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

TV host Kay Adams suddenly returned to our sports-filled mornings just as abruptly as she left. After months of speculation about where the popular talk show host would end up, FanDuel put out a press release on September 5, 2022, announcing Adams as the host of a new (late) morning talk show called Up and Adams that would debut the next day.

In the release, FanDuel describes the new show:

The hour-long show airs Monday through Friday live from Los Angeles at 11am ET. Expect guests from across the sports and entertainment universe, plus NFL game and fantasy breakdowns you won’t get anywhere else. The daily studio program will be available on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Adams also added a quote about her excitement about the new project.

“I love an adventure and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of a team that’s leading the way into the future of sports,” Adams said. “Breaking news. Good vibes. You. Me. Guests! Let’s go already!”

And “go already” she did. Not wasting any time, Adams and FanFuel premiered the show the day after the announcement, with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton as the inaugural guest.

Adams hasn’t gone into detail about what she’s been up to since leaving GMFB or about losing out on the Amazon hosting job to Charissa Thompson . She also hasn’t talked about the origins of and reasoning behind the new FanDuel gig. However, fans can speculate about what drew her to the new show.

One difference between Kay Adams’ new gig and her old one is that this one films in LA, vs. GMFB, which filmed in New York City. Secondly, the new show starts at 11 am ET, which, even at 8 am PT, makes for a much more civilized call time than Adam’s last job, which began at 6 am ET.

The post Kay Adams Finally Lands New Gig After Suddenly Leaving ‘Good Morning Football’ in May appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Sportscasting

Sportscasting

