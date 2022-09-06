Read full article on original website
Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old
CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fire in Donalds. The Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 58-year-old Theodore Parker Jr. Officials say he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures that were attempted were unsuccessful. The...
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
Woman’s body found in Greenville Co. home
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
Twin infants surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law
ANDERSON, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Officials at a South Carolina hospital have accepted a set of twins, surrendered under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The infants were surrendered Thursday at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson. The South Carolina Safe Haven for...
MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community’s donations
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community. It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.
Plane crashes into Lake Hartwell near Georgia/South Carolina state line
A single-engine aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon in Lake Hartwell near the Georgia/South Carolina state line, officia...
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
Officers investigating hit and run in Greenville that left one injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian significantly injured on Saturday night. Officers said a man was hit by a car on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road sometime on Saturday night. The driver then...
GETTING ANSWERS: Haven Road
For the first time, we're looking at a road in Western North Carolina, specifically Haven Road in Hendersonville. FOX Carolina's Tresia Bowles is taking a look at the problems at West and East Belvue Roads. Getting Answers - Parris Bridge Road follow-up Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:05 AM UTC.
Community garden helping neighbors in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of land on the campus of Upstate Circle of Friends is being transformed into a community garden. “If you could imagine not having transportation and having to get on a city bus in the heat and travel approximately, well in this particular area, in one direction probably four and a half miles before you see a grocery store,” said Maranatha Farms & Wellness Executive Director Curtis Miller.
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
Crash shut down highway in Cherokee County on Saturday morning
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management announced that Highway 221 was shut down on Saturday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck. Officials said the crash happened along Highway 221 between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road. According to officials,...
Plastics manufacturer to open $10.8 million plant in Spartanburg Co.
A plastics manufacturer plans to establish a new bottle and container manufacturing plant in Spartanburg County.
Deputies looking for missing man last seen near hospital in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown Greenville area. Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of St. Francis Hospital downtown. Wheat is described as...
Hart County Schools bringing in counselors after death of student
Additional counselors will be available Tuesday in Hart County schools after the death of a middle school student in an accident over the weekend. “On Saturday, Sept. 3, we lost one of our Hart County Middle School students to a tragic accident,” a letter from Superintendent Jennifer Carter reads. “David Lake Fuller, an eighth-grade student, passed away after an accident involving a dirt bike. The Hart County Charter System, our staff, and our students are deeply saddened over the loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and friends of the student.”
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
Former Spartanburg caregiver gets 30 days in jail for stealing pain meds from vulnerable patients
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former caregiver at an assisted living home in Spartanburg pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges related to the exploitation of victims at the facility. Erica Danielle Gilbert Nichols, 29, neglected and exploited five residents of the assisted living facility by depriving them of prescribed...
