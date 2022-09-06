ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Celebration for Upstate woman turning 107-years-old

CENTRAL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones gathered today to celebrate a special Upstate woman. Members from Cannon Memorial Baptist Church organized a birthday party to celebrate 107-year-old Lake Waldrop White. Mrs. White was born in Pickens County in September of 1915. Throughout the years, she worked a variety of...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Fatal Abbeville Co. house fire

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office says one man is dead after a fire in Donalds. The Coroner’s Office says the man was identified as 58-year-old Theodore Parker Jr. Officials say he was found unresponsive and life-saving measures that were attempted were unsuccessful. The...
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Woman's body found in Greenville Co. home

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a woman’s body was found Friday in a home in Greenville. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Nichol Street in reference to reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman with apparent trauma to her body. She was pronounced […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Greenville, SC
Education
Greenville, SC
Government
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville County, SC
Education
Greenville County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
County
Greenville County, SC
FOX Carolina

MOMS HELPING MOMS: Upstate mother back on her feet after Greenville community's donations

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate mom has overcome homelessness due to another upstate mother and donations from the Greenville community. It all started back in June. Merissa Willingham, 26, was a pregnant mother-of-two, at the time. She had been laid off from her job. Then, she was evicted. Merissa had no transportation and no idea where she was going to go next. She says she and her mother had a disagreement. So, instead of dropping her off at a family member’s home, she dropped her off at a gas station. Merissa walked, with her children, to the nearest McDonald’s and broke down.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

2 shot outside Greenville County restaurant, deputies say

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside of a restaurant early Saturday morning. Deputies said they were called to Piedmont Highway after two victims arrived at the hospital with at least one gunshot wound each. The shooting took...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating hit and run in Greenville that left one injured

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian significantly injured on Saturday night. Officers said a man was hit by a car on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road sometime on Saturday night. The driver then...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Haven Road

For the first time, we're looking at a road in Western North Carolina, specifically Haven Road in Hendersonville. FOX Carolina's Tresia Bowles is taking a look at the problems at West and East Belvue Roads. Getting Answers - Parris Bridge Road follow-up Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:05 AM UTC.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Community garden helping neighbors in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A piece of land on the campus of Upstate Circle of Friends is being transformed into a community garden. “If you could imagine not having transportation and having to get on a city bus in the heat and travel approximately, well in this particular area, in one direction probably four and a half miles before you see a grocery store,” said Maranatha Farms & Wellness Executive Director Curtis Miller.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash shut down highway in Cherokee County on Saturday morning

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management announced that Highway 221 was shut down on Saturday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck. Officials said the crash happened along Highway 221 between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road. According to officials,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing man last seen near hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 60-year-old man in the downtown Greenville area. Deputies said Carl Duffie Wheat Jr. was last seen around 9 a.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of St. Francis Hospital downtown. Wheat is described as...
GREENVILLE, SC
accesswdun.com

Hart County Schools bringing in counselors after death of student

Additional counselors will be available Tuesday in Hart County schools after the death of a middle school student in an accident over the weekend. “On Saturday, Sept. 3, we lost one of our Hart County Middle School students to a tragic accident,” a letter from Superintendent Jennifer Carter reads. “David Lake Fuller, an eighth-grade student, passed away after an accident involving a dirt bike. The Hart County Charter System, our staff, and our students are deeply saddened over the loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and friends of the student.”
HART COUNTY, GA

