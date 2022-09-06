Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run
ATLANTA - Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August. "I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said. The hit-and-run was caught...
Family, friends react to death of Clayton County woman allegedly killed by husband
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Clayton County man whom police say killed his wife. The police report paints a scary scene — a woman trying to get away after being shot several times. Police say Ikuko Thurman is considered armed and dangerous. Channel 2′s...
fox5atlanta.com
Victim shot during overnight robbery near William H. Borders Drive, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot during a robbery in Edgewood. Police learned about the Edgewood incident while investigating a separate shooting scene. A car drove to the scene with the victim, who told police he was shot near William H. Borders Sr. Drive in Edgewood. The victim...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman shot outside Downtown bar, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a popular Downtown bar. Police said a woman was shot in the torso at around 3 a.m. outside Views Bar and Grill on Peachtree Street. While police were investigating at the bar, another gunshot victim arrived at the scene, but police...
fox5atlanta.com
Who were the Cobb County deputies killed in shooting? How to support their families
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A community is mourning two deputies shot and killed while serving arrest warrants on Thursday night near Marietta. Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. died while arresting a suspect wanted for theft. The suspects, Christopher Cook and Christopher Golden,...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows standoff with suspects after 2 Cobb County deputies killed
Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were “ambushed and killed” while trying to serve a warrant on a Marietta home. Surveillance video shows tactical law enforcement officers surrounding the home where Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook had barricaded themselves after the deadly shooting. Golden faces two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer and two counts of murder and Cook faces a theft by taking charge.
fox5atlanta.com
Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
fox5atlanta.com
FBI asking for public’s help finding Cleveland teen with autism
ATLANTA - In Atlanta, FBI officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen they said could be in danger and was last seen leaving the Atlanta airport earlier this week. 17-year-old Emma Linek, who also goes by the name Zari, was traveling alone from Cleveland...
DeKalb County bomb squad: Package at Target store not dangerous
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Target in DeKalb County is back open after a suspicious package scare. Authorities determined Saturday afternoon it was not a threat. The DeKalb County Police Department said on Saturday its bomb squad was called to review a suspicious package in the parking lot of a Target store.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police searching for murder suspect; $5K reward available
DeShon Collins is wanted in the shooting of a 7-year-old girl roughly two weeks ago. It happened during a dispute at a family gathering.
Georgia man steals truck, arrested in underwear, deputies say
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A half-day hunt for a man who allegedly stole a truck ended with him being taken into custody wearing only his underwear and socks, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office. Jackson County sheriff's deputies were able to arrest the man with the assistance of...
fox5atlanta.com
Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
fox5atlanta.com
Police charge 3 teens with car break-ins in Buckhead Village
ATLANTA - Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest several teenagers suspected of breaking into cars near Buckhead Village. Police charged a 19-year-old, Jaiden Jackson, and two suspects younger than 18 years old. The Atlanta Police Department said someone reported car burglaries Wednesday near the area of Piedmont Road. One...
nowhabersham.com
Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank
The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate double shooting in front of SW Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA - At least two people were shot in front of a southwest Atlanta sports bar on Thursday evening. Officers were called out around 10 p.m. to the 656 Sports Bar & Grille located on the corner of Pryor Street SW and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. Atlanta police say two people were found shot at the scene.
‘Our prayers are with you’: Police agencies react to death of 2 Cobb deputies
Law enforcement agencies around Atlanta and Georgia offered their condolences late Thursday after two Cobb County deputi...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta college student killed by drunk driver over Labor Day Weekend
An Atlanta college student died after troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed her over the Labor Day Weekend. The family is still trying to wrap their heads around the unimaginable loss.
Forsyth parapro arrested after hitting student in the head with her purse, police say
CUMMING, Ga. — A paraprofessional at a school in Cumming was arrested earlier this week after police say she hit a student in the head with her purse. According to the incident report, Cumming officers were called to The Futures Program on Tuesday morning. When investigators arrived, the school’s...
fox5atlanta.com
FBI searching for 'endangered' teen last seen leaving Atlanta airport with unknown man
ATLANTA - The FBI is searching for a missing 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since leaving Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport four days ago. The FBI said Emma Linek, who goes by Zari, was last seen leaving the North Daily parking lot at Atlanta's airport at around 10 a.m. on Sept. 6.
fox5atlanta.com
Man fighting for life after being shot near Five Points, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting near Five Points. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue. Police said a verbal altercation between two men led to one of them being...
