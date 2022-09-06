ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwanee, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Community helps woman slowly recover after Buckhead hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Each day is a tiny step forward for Valerie Pableo. Her road to recovery will be a long one after a car slammed into her at the intersection of Peachtree and Mathieson in August. "I'm very thankful to be alive after that," she said. The hit-and-run was caught...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman shot outside Downtown bar, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near a popular Downtown bar. Police said a woman was shot in the torso at around 3 a.m. outside Views Bar and Grill on Peachtree Street. While police were investigating at the bar, another gunshot victim arrived at the scene, but police...
ATLANTA, GA
Suwanee, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Suwanee, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video shows standoff with suspects after 2 Cobb County deputies killed

Cobb County deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were “ambushed and killed” while trying to serve a warrant on a Marietta home. Surveillance video shows tactical law enforcement officers surrounding the home where Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook had barricaded themselves after the deadly shooting. Golden faces two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer and two counts of murder and Cook faces a theft by taking charge.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family desperate to know who shot and killed father of 3 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are trying to find the person behind Cornelius Rhodes' July 27th shooting death. "Who did it," is just the first item on a long list of what plagues Rhodes' family. "Where he was actually shot we do not know," Shawana Feliciano said about her son's death....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

FBI asking for public’s help finding Cleveland teen with autism

ATLANTA - In Atlanta, FBI officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a teen they said could be in danger and was last seen leaving the Atlanta airport earlier this week. 17-year-old Emma Linek, who also goes by the name Zari, was traveling alone from Cleveland...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police charge 3 teens with car break-ins in Buckhead Village

ATLANTA - Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest several teenagers suspected of breaking into cars near Buckhead Village. Police charged a 19-year-old, Jaiden Jackson, and two suspects younger than 18 years old. The Atlanta Police Department said someone reported car burglaries Wednesday near the area of Piedmont Road. One...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Demorest woman charged in shooting outside United Community Bank

The woman who fired a gun outside the United Community Bank in Cornelia last week has been charged with reckless conduct, online jail records show. Mary Leigh Sheriff-Welborn of Demorest was arrested and released from the Habersham County Detention Center on Friday. The charge against her is a misdemeanor. Sheriff-Welborn...
CORNELIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigate double shooting in front of SW Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA - At least two people were shot in front of a southwest Atlanta sports bar on Thursday evening. Officers were called out around 10 p.m. to the 656 Sports Bar & Grille located on the corner of Pryor Street SW and Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW. Atlanta police say two people were found shot at the scene.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man fighting for life after being shot near Five Points, police say

ATLANTA - Police said a man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting near Five Points. Police said it happened before 2 a.m. near a Walgreens at the intersection of Peachtree Street and Edgewood Avenue. Police said a verbal altercation between two men led to one of them being...
ATLANTA, GA

