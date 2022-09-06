ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine in first call with foreign leader as PM

By The Newsroom
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOM87_0hkRmu6300

Liz Truss has accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine from President Volodymyr Zelensky during her first phone call as Prime Minister with a foreign leader.

Ms Truss held the call with Mr Zelensky within hours of becoming Prime Minister.

It comes after US President Joe Biden congratulated Ms Truss on becoming Prime Minister and vowed to deepen the “special relationship” between the US and the UK.

In a statement, the Ukrainian president said he had thanked the British people for their support.

Mr Zelensky tweeted: “I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected (British) PM @trussliz. Invited her to (Ukraine). Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine). It’s important that (Britain) is ready to further strengthen it. Attention was paid to security guarantees.

“We discussed the participation of (Britain) in the recovery of (Ukraine). Coordinated further pressure on the RF (Russian Federation). The goal is to stop the aggression & bring the perpetrators to justice. It’s important to designate the RF a terrorist state. We’ll continue active interaction in all formats..”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said that Ms Truss had told the Ukrainian president that his country could count on the UK’s assistance “for the long term”.

“In her first call with a counterpart since becoming Prime Minister, she reiterated to the Ukrainian leader that he had her full backing, and Ukraine could depend on the UK’s assistance for the long term,” she said.

“President Zelensky thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s staunch support and congratulated her on her appointment.

“The leaders discussed the need to strengthen global security and the measures necessary to cut off the funds fuelling Putin’s war machine.

“The leaders deplored Putin’s attempts to weaponise energy, and the Prime Minister said it was vital Russia’s blackmail did not deter the west from ensuring Putin fails. She also underscored the importance of ensuring the UK and our allies continue to build energy independence.”

The spokeswoman added that the Prime Minister was “delighted” to accept an invitation to visit Ukraine.

“She praised the Ukrainians’ fight for sovereignty and self-determination and said it was essential Ukraine succeeds and Russia fails,” she said.

“The Prime Minister said she looked forward to working with the president in the coming weeks and months and was delighted to accept an invitation to visit President Zelensky in Ukraine soon.”

Earlier, the US president was the first world leader to congratulate Ms Truss on her new position.

Just as Ms Truss finished her speech and formally entered Downing Street, the US president tweeted: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

“I look forward to deepening the special relationship between our countries and working in close cooperation on global challenges, including continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.”

Mr Biden later spoke to the Prime Minister in a phone call.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the pair reflected on the “enduring strength” of the special relationship and discussed the Belfast Agreement.

“The Prime Minister looked forward to working closely with President Biden as leaders of free democracies to tackle shared challenges, particularly the extreme economic problems unleashed by Putin’s war,” she said.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden reflected on the enduring strength of the special relationship. They agreed that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world.

“They agreed to build on those links, including by furthering our deep defence alliance through Nato and Aukus.

“The leaders reinforced their commitment to strengthening global liberty, tackling the risks posed by autocracies and ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister and President discussed a range of domestic issues and agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces were making “a good decision” in fleeing a counter-offensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south. Mr Zelensky’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling...
POLITICS
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
AFP

Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh on solemn final journey

Tens of thousands of mourners lined the route of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege on Sunday as it left the Scottish retreat where she died, to bid farewell to their longest serving monarch. We lived so long with the queen -- 70 years," said former soldier Stuart Mackay as he watched the cortege arrive.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russia#First Call#Ukrainian#British
newschain

Biden confirms he will attend the Queen’s funeral

US president Joe Biden will attend the Queen’s funeral, officials have confirmed, amid reports that foreign heads of state will be asked to catch a coach to the service. Dignitaries will travel to Westminster Abbey in escorted coaches and “because of tight security and road restrictions” they will be required to leave their private state vehicles behind, according to leaked documents, seen by Politico.
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss’s momentous seven days

Liz Truss will look back on a momentous week in which her life and the country she now leads were changed for ever. It began with the 47-year-old on the brink of ascending to the highest office in the land and finished at a ceremony to proclaim a new monarch as the second Elizabethan Age came to an end.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
newschain

Ukraine ‘breaks through front line in east and nears key town’

Western defence officials and analysts have said they believe Ukraine has punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in an online briefing, said it...
POLITICS
newschain

What will happen today following the death of the Queen?

Here is the timeline of events that are expected to take place today following the Queen’s death. Saturday marks D-Day +1, or D+1, in the plans for the aftermath of the death, codenamed London Bridge. This is due to the announcement taking place late on Thursday, meaning plans were...
U.K.
newschain

Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI

A federal judge has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former US president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration. US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks...
POTUS
newschain

King Charles III speaks of his family’s grief after Queen’s death aged 96

The nation’s new King has described the death of the Queen, who he called his “beloved Mother”, as the “greatest sadness” for his family. One of the first acts of the new monarch – whose title has been confirmed by the Prime Minister as King Charles III – was to speak of his grief and highlight the “respect and deep affection” in which the Queen was “so widely held”.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Slim chance of rain for mourners waiting to see Queen’s coffin

Mourners face a “less than 10% chance” of waiting in the rain to see the Queen’s coffin. People in Edinburgh will be able to view the coffin at St Giles’ cathedral from 5pm on Monday, where it will remain for around 24 hours until it is taken by RAF plane to London.
U.K.
newschain

Ukraine pushes major counter-offensive as war marks 200 days

As the war in Ukraine marks 200 days, the country has reclaimed broad swathes of the south and east in a long-anticipated counter-offensive that has dealt a heavy blow to Russia. The counter-attack began in the final days of August and at first focused on the southern region of Kherson,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy