ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 9, 2022
We are fully dry today and mostly dry tomorrow. However, we do have converging weather systems for the area later this weekend on sunday, and the moisture from those systems will hold over Ohio on through Tuesday late. Temps will be warmer today and then more humidity is likely tomorrow. Clouds increase later tomorrow afternoon and evening, but only isolated showers are expected through Sunday morning.
