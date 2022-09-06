ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Guns stolen from home of Rep. Karen Bass, frontrunner in LA mayoral race

California congresswoman Karen Bass, who is also running for mayor of Los Angeles, said on Saturday that two guns were stolen from the home. Rep. Bass, 68, released a statement that said she came home Friday to find her home in Baldwin Vista burglarized. The guns — which had been “safely and securely stored” — were missing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kia, Volvo, Ford-Lincoln and Honda dealerships sell across 4 states

Four dealership groups expanded their holdings with purchases of stores in first-, second- and third-quarter acquisitions. Here’s a look at the deals involving import, luxury and domestic dealerships in Indiana, Hawaii, Ohio and Wyoming. Lou Fusz buys Kia dealership in Indiana. Lou Fusz Automotive Network of St. Louis on...
INDIANA STATE
First Alert Weather: Stunning Saturday 9/10 Forecast

It’s a 50/50 weekend with the better half being today! Expect another nice afternoon with bright skies and just some high clouds streaming in. Highs will be a touch warmer, topping out in the mid 80s. While it’s a great beach day, please be mindful that a high risk...
ENVIRONMENT
Man charged after stealing US$12K in Pokémon cards

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – An Oklahoma man has been charged with stealing US$12,000 in Pokémon cards Saturday morning. According to the Crestwood Police Department on October 10, 2021, a Yeti Gaming store in the 8900 block of Watson Road was stolen from. Windows and display cases were shattered and about US$12,000 in Pokémon cards and merchandise were taken. Repairs for the store were over US$2,000.
CRESTWOOD, MO
Big Tex fit check: He’s getting a new shirt, so let’s grade his looks through the years

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas kicks off at the end of the month, and fairgoers will notice something different about the 55-foot cowboy this year. The beacon of Fair Park will be donning some new threads this year, sporting a brand new shirt, which will be unveiled on Friday, Sept. 16. The shirt is designed by Dickies, who have been the official outfitter of Big Tex and the State Fair of Texas for the past 20 years.
DALLAS, TX

