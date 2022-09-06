ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Walmart to launch ‘Big Blue’ mobile pharmacy after 14-year-old charged for store arson

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=495S17_0hkRmJsW00

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga — Weeks after police said a 14-year-old set the Walmart in Peachtree City on fire, the mega corporation has announced their plans to set up a mobile pharmacy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The “Big Blue” mobile pharmacy is set to open soon and will help Walmart customers with their pharmacy and visions needs.

Walmart said the fire caused extensive damage and the store is still working to develop a timeline for when it will reopen.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peachtree City, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Big Blue#Pharmacy#Tv News#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

“We are heartbroken:” Neighborhood helps out deputies after fatal shooting devastates

COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County neighborhood is devastated after two deputies were shot to death while serving a warrant on Thursday evening. “It was shocking because this is a very peaceful neighborhood. I’ve been here 17 years with my family,” Tiffany, a neighbor of the home where the incident occurred, told Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway.
COBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police searching for man accused of throwing brick through church window in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Snellville police say they are looking for a man who broke into a local church on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say the break-in occurred at 3:40 p.m. and said the man approached a local church and threw two bricks at the windows of the church causing the windows to shatter.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot near busy Publix store in midtown

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that someone has been shot in a busy shopping center with a Publix store and a Chase bank. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the shopping center at Piedmont and North avenues. Police confirmed that a man around 40-years-old was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Criminals utilize a new creative crime in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA - Body camera video from an arrest shows a new way criminals are targeting southeast Atlant homes: U-Haul trucks. "We have a lot of new homes that have been rehabbed or are new," Major William Ricker told FOX 5's Alex Whittler. "They’ll go to a home under construction and carry away stove or fridge that will cause neighbor to lose money."
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
184K+
Followers
126K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy