Walmart to launch ‘Big Blue’ mobile pharmacy after 14-year-old charged for store arson

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga — Weeks after police said a 14-year-old set the Walmart in Peachtree City on fire, the mega corporation has announced their plans to set up a mobile pharmacy.

The “Big Blue” mobile pharmacy is set to open soon and will help Walmart customers with their pharmacy and visions needs.

Walmart said the fire caused extensive damage and the store is still working to develop a timeline for when it will reopen.

