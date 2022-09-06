Read full article on original website
Credit card companies will adopt new sales code for gun transactions
US credit card giants said they will implement a new merchant category code for the nation's gun retailers, which gun control activists say will help flag potential mass shooters and gun traffickers.
Each of These Gifts Can Solve a Unique Problem Without Breaking The Bank
Buying a gift for someone can be a struggle. What do they like again? Will they end up returning this? While these questions are essential, we think you should ask: will this solve a problem they’ve been having? In light of this all-important inquiry, we rustled up 35 practical products that would make excellent problem-solving gifts. And maybe best of all, these won’t empty your wallet. So if you’ve got friends or loved ones with unique issues, consider picking up a couple of the items below. You might end up saving everyone some headaches, not to mention saving yourself some money.
The real-life drama behind filming locations for 'Stranger Things,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Only Murders in the Building' and other Emmy favorites
What do a pub in London, a 113-year-old apartment building in New York City, a former mental hospital in Atlanta, a luxury resort in Hawaii, a sprawling office complex in New Jersey and a mausoleum in one of the South's largest cemeteries have in common? On this year's top Emmy-nominated shows, they play roles as important as any character.
'Mandalorian' Season 3 trailer has arrived
The trailer for the new season of "The Mandalorian" was unveiled at Disney's D23 Expo on Saturday, teeing up a new round action with the bounty hunter and lovable Baby Yoda side-by-side -- as they should be.
The iPhone 14 is coming — here’s who should (and shouldn’t) upgrade
September is here, which begs the annual question: Is it time to ditch your old iPhone for the shiny new one? The newly revealed $799 iPhone 14 and $999 iPhone 14 Pro are seriously promising devices, offering improved cameras and battery life across the board as well as some innovative new safety features that could save your life.
