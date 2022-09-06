UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she meant to send to fellow Uvalde teachers, she wrote: "I'm shot."For the first time in 30 years, Avila will not be going back to school as classes resume Tuesday in the small Texas town. The start of school will look different for her, as for other survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died, with an emphasis on...

