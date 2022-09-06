ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KSAT 12

4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police

UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
UVALDE, TX
nypressnews.com

Bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bodycam video has been obtained by CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school. “He’s in the classroom,” an officer can be heard saying. “We gotta get in there, he...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Salon

Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park

Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Sister#Grader#Fifth Grade#Mass Shooting#Massacre#Violent Crime
KENS 5

Third missing Bandera resident found dead

SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
UPI News

2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
easttexasradio.com

Five Troopers Under Investigation

Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
UVALDE, TX
CBS DFW

16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she meant to send to fellow Uvalde teachers, she wrote: "I'm shot."For the first time in 30 years, Avila will not be going back to school as classes resume Tuesday in the small Texas town. The start of school will look different for her, as for other survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died, with an emphasis on...
UVALDE, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Skeletal remains found in missing woman’s neighborhood

Skeletal remains were discovered Sept. 6 in the neighborhood of Norma Espinoza, who was reported missing last month by her daughter. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King said the department is awaiting positive identification of the remains following an autopsy, but identifiable information including a cane and clothing belonging to Espinoza was found with the remains. He added the remains were discovered by a neighbor in their Bandera Ranch acres subdivision.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy