'At the wrong place at the worst time': Uvalde family says shooting victim isn't a gang member
SAN ANTONIO — The family of a 16-year-old shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening says it's a miracle he's still alive. Authorities blame the shooting on a gang dispute, including Gov. Greg Abbott. The family of Jose Javier Jimenez has a simpler explanation: He was "at the wrong place at the worst time."
4 suspects involved in shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park identified by police
UVALDE – Uvalde police have identified four suspects involved in a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park that left two people injured and hospitalized. As of around 3 p.m. Friday, police said the 18-year-old man who was shot and injured is in stable condition. The 16-year-old who was shot and injured is in critical condition.
Major update in Uvalde Memorial Park shooting after ‘juveniles airlifted to hospital’ months after Texas school massacre
A SHOOTING at Uvalde Memorial Park has left at least two people injured and four in custody after cops searched for multiple suspects. Officers were called to the park right around 5.30pm local time, according to the Uvalde Police Department. Both victims - a 22-year-old and a juvenile - were...
Bodycam footage obtained from Uvalde school shooting
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Bodycam video has been obtained by CBS 11 from the shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24. In the video, multiple gunshots can be heard inside the school. “He’s in the classroom,” an officer can be heard saying. “We gotta get in there, he...
4 in custody after shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park leaves 2 people injured, police say
UVALDE – Two people are hospitalized in San Antonio after being shot at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday evening, according to Uvalde police. Four suspects are now in custody. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the park, located at 401 E. Main Street, about two miles from Robb Elementary School.
Several injured during shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park
Wooden crosses are placed at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (Alex Wong/Getty Images) The Uvalde Police Department is asking residents to stay away from Uvalde Memorial Park due to an active crime scene. "The Uvalde Police Department is...
String of missing people, bodies found in Bandera County has community on edge
BANDERA COUNTY – Four people have been reported missing since April in Bandera County. The Bandera County Sheriff’s Office believes they have recovered the bodies of three of those missing people so far. Bandera County Sheriff Daniel Butts tells us the cases are not connected and that there...
Suspects, victims in Uvalde shooting near park identified
Police said there is an active crime scene after a shooting in the Uvalde Memorial Park area. They're asking people to avoid the area.
Third missing Bandera resident found dead
SAN ANTONIO — A missing 63-year-old Bandera resident is dead, according to the woman's daughter. On Tuesday, Norma Espinoza's body was discovered near her home. She disappeared on August 12. Law enforcement did not respond to KENS 5's requests for more information. It's not yet clear whether sheriff's deputies...
Suspect crashes in San Antonio after leading Medina County authorities on chase in stolen van
SAN ANTONIO – A man who stole a van in Medina County led authorities on a chase to San Antonio’s North Side, where he crashed into another vehicle on Friday afternoon, authorities said. Authorities said the man first committed an armed robbery with a knife in Dilley, a...
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
Three months after the tragedy in Uvalde, this is how these families are coping
In the months since the mass school shooting at Robb Elementary, some parents are turning their grief into action, while others are dealing with guilt and trying to make sense of their new lives.
DPS Director Steve McCraw says he’ll resign if troopers had 'any culpability' in delayed Uvalde response
"DPS Director Steve McCraw tells CNN he’ll resign if troopers had “any culpability” in delayed Uvalde shooting response" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Exclusive: Texas DPS chief rejects claims of cover-up in Uvalde investigation and denies telling his captains 'no one is losing their jobs'
Brownsville, Texas (CNN) — Texas' top cop Col. Steven McCraw vowed Thursday to fire any member of his Department of Public Safety who did not do their job the day a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. His pledge came after CNN tracked...
Five Troopers Under Investigation
Five Texas DPS officers who responded to Robb Elementary in May are under investigation. The DPS, which had over 90 officers on the scene that day, has primarily deflected criticism of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. Still, the agency’s Inspector General Office probes five troopers for their actions or inactions on that day and whether or not they violated any department policies. As a result, the department has suspended two of the five. The IG’s office will also determine appropriate discipline. In addition, there’s talk of a leadership change at the top of DPS.
'There are people that love them': Uvalde County EMT carries cross to support students returning to school
UVALDE, Texas — Bob Hanus is an EMT in Uvalde County and also a man of faith. "We've seen stuff like this in other places," Hanus said. "But when it's in your own backyard?" He's walking with a cross in support of the students returning to school Tuesday after the tragedy at Robb Elementary three months ago.
16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with injured teacher
UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she meant to send to fellow Uvalde teachers, she wrote: "I'm shot."For the first time in 30 years, Avila will not be going back to school as classes resume Tuesday in the small Texas town. The start of school will look different for her, as for other survivors of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in which 21 people died, with an emphasis on...
Texas Mom Intentionally Hits Officer With Car Because She Was Late For Work
It all went down while the mom was dropping her child off at school.
Skeletal remains found in missing woman’s neighborhood
Skeletal remains were discovered Sept. 6 in the neighborhood of Norma Espinoza, who was reported missing last month by her daughter. Bandera County Chief Deputy Matt King said the department is awaiting positive identification of the remains following an autopsy, but identifiable information including a cane and clothing belonging to Espinoza was found with the remains. He added the remains were discovered by a neighbor in their Bandera Ranch acres subdivision.
Uvalde kids go back to the classroom this week. These parents chose other options
This week, as in-person school resumes for the first time since the shooting, some Uvalde parents have chosen to homeschool their kids rather than send them back to the classroom.
