Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
Ambulance ride fees increase in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a general ordinance to raise the rates of various medical user fees in the city. The goal is to offset some of the costs of rising medical supplies due to nationwide inflation. The four types of medical user...
Vigo Co. History Center celebrates 100 years
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After a century of preserving local history, the Vigo County History Center is highlighting its past. On Thursday, the center opened a new exhibit called, ‘Vigo County History Center 100 Years In the Making.’. Featured items in the exhibit include some of the...
Union Health-Clinton recognized with state award
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday, Union Hospital Clinton was awarded the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health. Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The award...
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
Goin’ 2 The Endzone Scoreboard
Goin’2 The Endzone is back with another week of exciting games. The big match-up is the battle for the Victory Bell, Terre Haute North vs Terre Haute South!. Below is a full list of final scores from Indiana and Illinois:. Terre Haute North 35 – Terre Haute South 56...
Local businesses help animals in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) On Saturday, September 10, local realtors will be working to help pets find their fur-ever homes. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group is teaming up with Ollie’s Canine Campus and St. Francis K-9 Rescue to help house 30 dogs. The event will be at Baesler’s Market...
