Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Lewis County Commissioner Rallies Against Windmill Code Changes

Residents of Lewis County’s Commissioner District 2 packed the Baw Faw Grange to standing room only on Thursday night to hear from their representative, Commissioner Lindsey Pollock. At least 80 people attended the meeting, but not for the traditional social frills offered by the grange hall. The topic of...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County: Goat Rocks Fire Grows to Over 850 Acres

The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County grew to an estimated 850 acres by late Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Lewis County. The Forest Service still had the fire listed at 150 acres prior to the update from the county. Fire officials said dozer lines have...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response

Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
PACKWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Washington Wildfires: Evac orders, road closures

Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. Portions of White Pass (US 12) are closed in both directions and Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed near Skykomish.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Goat Rocks Fire Still Growing Saturday; More Wind, Heat in the Forecast

The Goat Rocks Fire is continuing to grow in the forest outside Packwood, Lewis County’s easternmost community. It had scorched 1,600-1,800 acres as of Saturday afternoon. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the fire as of the incident command team’s most recent update at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

CCRM Adds Crossing Gates, Makes Other Safety Improvements in Hopes of Resuming Passenger Service

Visually, the recently-completed improvements to the railroad crossing on state Route 6 near Adna are relatively minor. Those familiar with the area will likely notice the new crossing gates and see that guardrails and crossing infrastructure look newer, but others who haven’t previously stopped for one of the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum’s excursion trains may not register the changes.
ADNA, WA
NewsBreak
Tourism
Chronicle

Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot

Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Larry Twiss: 1957-2022

Lawrence “Larry” A. Twiss was born in Centralia, Washington. He lived in Lewis County all his life. He worked on his family farm and went to school at an Adventist school until high school, when he attended W.F. West. That’s where he met his wife of 30 years, Jayne (DeBow) Twiss- Allmer. They later divorced. Through his life he had a passion for his first real job as a timber faller. He took great pride in that. Other activities he enjoyed were spending time with his family and friends and going camping and fishing.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Open Flood Gates in Win over Tacoma

After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, the Centralia College women’s soccer team erupted in the second half to beat Tacoma, 5-2, Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Five different players scored for the Trailblazers, including Hannah Robbins, Mailaya Whetton, Allison Jensen, Julis Martinez, and Elsie Harris, in maybe the Blazers most complete game of the season to date.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

U.S. Highway 12 to Remain Closed Through Weekend Due to Goat Rocks Fire

Both directions of U.S. Highway 12 between Skate Creek Road in Packwood and the White Pass summit will remain closed through the weekend due to the Goat Rocks Fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Southbound state Route 123 is also closed to through traffic accessing U.S. Highway...
PACKWOOD, WA

