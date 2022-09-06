Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
China Creek Projects Are ‘Winning’ Fight Against Flooding as Gage Soon to Be Installed
China Creek is infamously gross. In June, a coliform bacteria analysis confirmed the presence of E. coli in China Creek where it passes through a triangle-shaped opening beside The Chronicle’s office in Centralia. This was no surprise to Lewis County’s water testers who called and asked, “Why would you...
Level 3 ‘GO!’ evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire
Evacuation orders have been issued for areas surrounding the Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County.
Chronicle
Lewis County Commissioner Rallies Against Windmill Code Changes
Residents of Lewis County’s Commissioner District 2 packed the Baw Faw Grange to standing room only on Thursday night to hear from their representative, Commissioner Lindsey Pollock. At least 80 people attended the meeting, but not for the traditional social frills offered by the grange hall. The topic of...
Chronicle
Lewis County: Goat Rocks Fire Grows to Over 850 Acres
The Goat Rocks Fire in East Lewis County grew to an estimated 850 acres by late Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Lewis County. The Forest Service still had the fire listed at 150 acres prior to the update from the county. Fire officials said dozer lines have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Mysterious Corn Crash on Highway 12 Overshadowed by Goat Rocks Fire Response
Bad news for corn deliveries. Good news for birds of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. A truck hauling corn has crashed on U.S. Highway 12 between Packwood and White Pass. The stretch of highway has been closed since Friday afternoon due to the growing Goat Rocks Fire, which has prompted level three “GO” evacuation notices for the Timberline, High Valley and Goat Rocks neighborhoods.
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evac orders, road closures
Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. Portions of White Pass (US 12) are closed in both directions and Stevens Pass (US 2) is closed near Skykomish.
q13fox.com
About 1,200 people impacted by evacuation orders in Lewis County
Lewis County officials have issued Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations for areas near the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, due to a wildfire that grew rapidly Friday afternoon. About 1,200 residents are impacted by the evacuation orders.
Chronicle
In Focus: Sheriff's Office Photos Show Goat Rocks Fire as It Grew Rapidly Friday
The Goat Rocks Fire is burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest about two miles northeast of Packwood as of Saturday afternoon. It exploded in size Friday, going from less than 100 acres in size to as much as 1,800 acres by the end of the night. These photos were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Spreads in All Directions, Reaches 2,842 Acres; Improved Weather Expected
The Goat Rocks Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Packwood continued to spread in all directions overnight. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, the fire had been mapped at 2,842 acres, nearly twice its size from 24 hours earlier. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the...
Chronicle
Forest Service: Goat Rocks Fire Now at 150 Acres, Growing Toward Packwood
The latest update on the Goat Rocks Fire from the U.S. Forest Service reports that the blaze is now 150 acres in size and growing toward the East Lewis County town of Packwood. Sparked by lightning 7 miles northeast of Packwood Aug. 9, the fire is now about 2 and...
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Still Growing Saturday; More Wind, Heat in the Forecast
The Goat Rocks Fire is continuing to grow in the forest outside Packwood, Lewis County’s easternmost community. It had scorched 1,600-1,800 acres as of Saturday afternoon. No injuries or structure damage have been caused by the fire as of the incident command team’s most recent update at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Chronicle
CCRM Adds Crossing Gates, Makes Other Safety Improvements in Hopes of Resuming Passenger Service
Visually, the recently-completed improvements to the railroad crossing on state Route 6 near Adna are relatively minor. Those familiar with the area will likely notice the new crossing gates and see that guardrails and crossing infrastructure look newer, but others who haven’t previously stopped for one of the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad and Museum’s excursion trains may not register the changes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trio of Cascade fires expected to push smoke into Western WA through Sunday
Three fires burning in the North Cascades and near Lake Wenatchee have brought “a substantial plume of smoke” into Western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve by Sunday afternoon, according to University of Washington meteorologist Cliff Mass. The Puget Sound region is experiencing an easterly wind, carrying...
Chronicle
Fire Updates: State Fire Mobilization Resources Approved as Goat Rocks Fire Reaches 1,800 Acres
Goat Rocks Fire Central: This post will be updated with additional information throughout the course of the fire. To see more headlines, visit chronline.com. 10:30 p.m. Friday Update: Forest Service Provides Update on Goat Rocks Fire:. Washington Emergency Management has said the Goat Rocks Fire is now at 1,800 acres,...
Chronicle
Chehalis Outfitters Looks to Give Hunger the Boot
Chehalis Outfitters and Georgia Boot are teaming up for a two-week “Truckload Boot Sale” Sept. 15-18. The business is carrying on the tradition of the Sunbird Shopping Center, which Chehalis Outfitters has purchased and partially rebranded. “Chehalis Outfitters felt the need to carry on the tradition in the...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Larry Twiss: 1957-2022
Lawrence “Larry” A. Twiss was born in Centralia, Washington. He lived in Lewis County all his life. He worked on his family farm and went to school at an Adventist school until high school, when he attended W.F. West. That’s where he met his wife of 30 years, Jayne (DeBow) Twiss- Allmer. They later divorced. Through his life he had a passion for his first real job as a timber faller. He took great pride in that. Other activities he enjoyed were spending time with his family and friends and going camping and fishing.
Chronicle
Blazers Open Flood Gates in Win over Tacoma
After taking a 1-0 lead into halftime, the Centralia College women’s soccer team erupted in the second half to beat Tacoma, 5-2, Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Five different players scored for the Trailblazers, including Hannah Robbins, Mailaya Whetton, Allison Jensen, Julis Martinez, and Elsie Harris, in maybe the Blazers most complete game of the season to date.
Chronicle
U.S. Highway 12 to Remain Closed Through Weekend Due to Goat Rocks Fire
Both directions of U.S. Highway 12 between Skate Creek Road in Packwood and the White Pass summit will remain closed through the weekend due to the Goat Rocks Fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Southbound state Route 123 is also closed to through traffic accessing U.S. Highway...
Chronicle
Thurston County Asking for Public Input on Proposed Building Regulations in Gopher Habitat
Thurston County officials are asking the public to provide input on proposed building regulation and permitting changes revolving around construction in unincorporated areas that overlap with Mazama pocket gopher habitat. The comment period is open through Oct. 4, when Thurston County commissioners will host a public hearing on the draft...
Chronicle
‘Growing Faster Than We Can React’: Goat Rocks Fire Less Than 3 Miles From Packwood
The Goat Rocks Wilderness fire is now 2 and a half miles away from Packwood, Lewis County officials announced just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday. “The fire is growing faster than we can react —it has the potential for spotting,” said Matt Mahe, a member of the U.S. Forest Service's incident command for the fire, in a news release.
Comments / 0