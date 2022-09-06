Lawrence “Larry” A. Twiss was born in Centralia, Washington. He lived in Lewis County all his life. He worked on his family farm and went to school at an Adventist school until high school, when he attended W.F. West. That’s where he met his wife of 30 years, Jayne (DeBow) Twiss- Allmer. They later divorced. Through his life he had a passion for his first real job as a timber faller. He took great pride in that. Other activities he enjoyed were spending time with his family and friends and going camping and fishing.

