New venue officially opens in Idle Creek
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —City officials welcomed a new outdoor and indoor venue called ‘The Garage’ at Idle Creek Golf Course. Community members gathered Thursday tonight in celebration with a ribbon cutting. This new venue features a 7 by 12 foot TV for sporting events, a bar and food.
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
Hundreds help clean Farrington Grove neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds grabbed gloves, trash bags and name tags on Saturday, as the Farrington Grove Historical District hosted their annual fall beautification event. Volunteers worked to clean the area between 4th and 8th streets, along with Poplar and Hulman streets as well. Several local organizations and...
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
Ambulance ride fees increase in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a general ordinance to raise the rates of various medical user fees in the city. The goal is to offset some of the costs of rising medical supplies due to nationwide inflation. The four types of medical user...
Hunger Bust 5K celebrates 10th year helping local food pantry
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at St. Mary of the Woods on Saturday morning for the annual Hunger Bust 5K fundraiser to raise money for Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute. Coordinator Jeannette Wrin said the event has raised over $60,000 since it began in 2012.
Local businesses help animals in need
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) On Saturday, September 10, local realtors will be working to help pets find their fur-ever homes. Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group is teaming up with Ollie’s Canine Campus and St. Francis K-9 Rescue to help house 30 dogs. The event will be at Baesler’s Market...
Union Health-Clinton recognized with state award
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Thursday, Union Hospital Clinton was awarded the Community Impact Award from the Indiana Department of Health and State Office of Rural Health. Each year, the state agencies recognize Indiana’s critical access hospitals and their staff members in various categories of excellence. The award...
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
Details emerge on murder investigation following arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– More information has come out on the investigation of a murder that led to an arrest Wednesday night in Terre Haute. Richard Sandlin was arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of Donald Riley, who was shot and killed at a home in the 1100 block of 8th Avenue.
