Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true
When her father suddenly died in 1952, Princess Elizabeth was on a trip to Kenya and had to rush home to Britain, but she had been trained for the role of monarch from an early age -- and that preparation showed through 70 years on the throne.
Hear what Zelensky would tell Trump about Putin
In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares what he would tell former President Donald Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin.
As Ukraine pushes southern offensive, it also hits Russia in the northeast
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has hailed "good news" from the northeastern Kharkiv region, after an apparent surprise counter-offensive forced Russian troops onto the back foot and prompted a pro-Kremlin official to call for evacuations.
'How can your country say it has lost nothing?': Amanpour presses Russian diplomat on Ukraine
Christiane Amanpour presses Russia’s top diplomat to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov on Russia’s losses in Ukraine.
On GPS: Zelensky 'not afraid' of Putin
In an exclusive interview in Kyiv with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Fareed asks how it feels to lead the country through a war.
Russian officials face fines after calling for 'impeachment' of President Putin
Several elected officials in Russia have been summoned by police after they called for the impeachment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian forces enter key city of Izium in a sign Kyiv's new offensive is working
When Ukrainian forces entered the city of Izium Saturday, it was more than a major military victory. It was a sign the war in Ukraine might be entering a new phase, one in which Russian troops are scrambling to hold onto the territory they captured over the past six months.
Warner explains what's driving Ukraine's gains against Russia
Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) says Ukraine is making great gains in its counteroffensive against Russia.
Trump media merger isn't dead yet after deal gets a lifeline
Digital World Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm seeking to merge with former President Donald Trump's media venture, announced Friday it will avoid an imminent liquidation.
Zelensky speaks to CNN about Ukraine's counteroffensive against Russia
In an exclusive interview, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky about Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia in the southern and eastern parts of the country.
Yellen says inflation and higher gas prices remain a 'risk'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that there is a "risk" that US gas prices could rise again later this year, as fears grow over the possibility that Americans' wallets could be strained by a spike in prices similar to the one seen this summer.
Sweden's ruling center-left in slim election lead, exit poll shows
Sweden's center-left bloc looked set for a narrow victory over right-wing opponents, an exit poll showed after voting ended on Sunday, although the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats made gains and could become the second-largest party in parliament.
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent. Here's an insight into what kind of monarch King Charles III will be.
Australia proclaims King Charles III as head of state
Australia formally installed King Charles III -- the first new monarch in 70 years -- as the country's head of state in a ceremony Sunday.
'It won't be quick': Foreign fighters lend a hand to Ukraine's battle to retake the south
On the first day of the counteroffensive in southern Ukraine, Mark Ayres fired more than 2,000 rounds from his Soviet-designed PK machine gun during fierce firefights with Russian forces.
Obama warns of 'malevolence' aimed at democracy in Democratic fundraiser speech
Former President Barack Obama used his remarks at a fundraiser Thursday night for Senate Democrats' campaign arm to warn that "a little bit of malevolence" aimed at attacking democracy "can go a long way."
There are more than 4.7 million banknotes in the UK with the queen's face on them. They will all be replaced
Billions of banknotes and coins around the world featuring the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II are set to be replaced following her death.
Welcome to the Cold War without the communism
More than six months after the war on Ukraine started, the worldwide fracture it set off is hardening. Here's what the former CIA chief of Russia operations had to say on what's happening both in geopolitics around the world and specifically in Russia.
Start your week smart: Ukraine, Earthquake, King Charles III, The Queen, Mar-a-Lago
Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.
