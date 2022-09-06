ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

Opinion: The Queen Elizabeth prophecy that came true

When her father suddenly died in 1952, Princess Elizabeth was on a trip to Kenya and had to rush home to Britain, but she had been trained for the role of monarch from an early age -- and that preparation showed through 70 years on the throne.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#Us Federal Reserve#Linus Business#Ukraine War#Politics#Business Economics#Oil And Gas#Economy Of Europe#Kremlin#Russian#Nord Stream 1#Rystad Energy#Cnbc#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
France
Country
Norway
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
CNN

Welcome to the Cold War without the communism

More than six months after the war on Ukraine started, the worldwide fracture it set off is hardening. Here's what the former CIA chief of Russia operations had to say on what's happening both in geopolitics around the world and specifically in Russia.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy