Complex

Kenan Thompson Weighs in on Oscars Slap Ahead of 2022 Emmys

Emmys host Kenan Thompson expects a conflict-free ceremony—unlike the 2022 Oscars. The Saturday Night Live star spoke about his upcoming gig during a Wednesday preview event in Los Angeles. At one point during the night, Thompson addressed the infamous slapping incident at the 94th Academy Awards, where Oscar-winner Will Smith physically attacked Chris Rock over an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia condition.
Complex

What Chance the Rapper Is Leaving Behind

For many, life is like a suspended circle: It opens when we’re born, closes when we pass away, and everything we create and accomplish in the middle defines our legacy. Chance the Rapper sees it a bit differently. For the last seven years, Chance (born Chancelor Bennett) believed his...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Responds to 50 Cent Calling Him Out Over Fake ‘Diarrhea’ Post

Kanye West has once again been forced to clarify his recent viral post about ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s alleged bathroom habits. Earlier this week, a doctored photo circulated social media in which Ye opened up about Kim suffering from frequent diarrhea. “Kim has diarrhea a lot,” the message read. “Like way more than a normal person should have it.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Nav on Why He Removed a Drake Collab From His ‘Demons Protected by Angels’ Album

Nav has revealed why he decided against including a collaboration with Drake on his newly released album, Demons Protected by Angels. In an interview on the Full Send Podcast, the rapper said they had a song ready to go but it just wasn’t a right fit for the already star-studded project. “Drake’s an amazing person, we hang out all the time in Toronto. We did a song, I feel like we could’ve done a better song and the time frame was just… not good,” he explained at the 33:30 point of the interview. “It didn’t work out, and you know he’s such a big artist that I didn’t want to put the song on the album and have it take away from anything else on the album. You know what I mean? Like, take away life from all the other moments.”
MUSIC
Complex

EST Gee Taps Future for New Song and Video “Shoot It Myself”

EST Gee has unleashed his latest song and video “Shoot It Myself” with Future, the first single from the Louisville rapper’s forthcoming debut album I Never Felt Nun. The record will be rounded out with collaborations from Jack Harlow, Jeezy, Bryson Tiller, and MGK, and is slated to arrive Sept. 16.
MUSIC
Complex

Murda Beatz Shows His R&B Side on John Legend’s “The Other Ones”

John Legend’s new album Legend dropped today, and Canadian super-producer Murda Beatz, perhaps more known for his work in rap, has one credit on it. The Fort Erie native was excited to post on socials that he co-produced “The Other Ones” alongside Mr. Hudson (of 808s & Heartbreak and Jay-Z’s “Young Forever” fame). North Carolina rapper Rapsody also appears on the track.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Yeat Shares ‘LYFË’ Project f/ Lil Uzi Vert

Yeat has returned with LYFË, the 12-track follow-up to February’s 2 Alivë. The EP’s sole guest is his previous collaborator Lil Uzi Vert. The 22-year-old California artist announced LYFË in a message to his fans last Thursday and followed up the reveal with the single “Talk,” which as of this writing has nearly 7 million streams on Spotify.
MUSIC
Complex

Kid Cudi Says He Received Words of Wisdom From Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg

Kid Cudi has a solid circle of support. On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate hit up Twitter to shout-out his good friends Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg. Though he didn’t provide details about the conversations, Cudder revealed both artists gave him some “clarity” during his time of need. “Got some...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Rap Interview Show Montreality Drops Its First Toronto Cypher

Rap interview show Montreality has featured interviews with countless big-name rappers over the years, from Juice WRLD to Trippie Redd, Denzel Curry and more. The show has also taken time to represent its namesake community by shooting cyphers with both English and French rappers from Montreal. Now the show is...
MUSIC
Complex

Interview: Tiana Canterbury on Career Longevity, Letting go of Baggage, and Continuing to Evolve in her 40s

We’d be here all day if we had to write out all of Tiana Canterbury’s achievements. The 42-year-old choreographer and movement coach is a juggernaut in the Australian dance industry. She’s been the lead choreographer for some of Australia’s biggest shows across the last two decades, including Australia’s Got Talent, The Voice, and So You Think You Can Dance.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Black Coffee Is Throwing An All-Day Party In London This Weekend

South African house DJ and producer Black Coffee has a busy few days ahead of him. His new tune, “There’s Music In The Air”, landed today, and then on Sunday (September 11), he’ll be hitting the UK with a massive all-day event at Beckenham Place Park in South East London.
WORLD
Complex

Benny the Butcher’s Black Soprano Family Drops New Project ‘Long Live DJ Shay’

Two years after dropping their compilation album Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos, Benny the Butcher’s Black Soprano Family returns with the project Long Live DJ Shay, which marks Benny’s first full-length offering since March’s Tana Talk 4. The 13-track release features appearances from Westside Gunn,...
MUSIC
Complex

Lil’ Kim Speaks Out After 50 Cent Tries to Stir Up Drama With Her and Nicki Minaj Over Megan Thee Stallion Remix

Lil’ Kim is speaking out after some, including 50 Cent, tried to twist her words to stir up an issue between her and Nicki Minaj. As previously reported, Kim linked with Megan Thee Stallion for the remix to the latter’s “Plan B” on Friday, resulting in lyrical contributions focused on an ex who, in Kim’s words, is “useless.” At the top of the first verse, Kim calls this ex “a bitch” before also stating his father and brother are also bitches:
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Warren G Denied 2Pac Collaboration Due to Previous Incident With Suge Knight

Despite having a close relationship with both Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, Warren G and 2Pac never joined forces on wax after the latter signed with Death Row Records in 1995. During an appearance on the latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, Warren opened up about how his relationship with Suge Knight prevented him from collaborating with ‘Pac.
CELEBRITIES

