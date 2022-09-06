ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot

By Jennifer Shutt
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 5 days ago
A tray of COVID-19 vaccine vials. Credit: Getty Images.

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 boosters shots are on track to become as frequent as the annual flu shot, although high-risk people may need more than one dose per year, Biden administration officials said Tuesday.

“For a large majority of Americans, we are moving to a point where a single annual COVID shot should provide a high degree of protection against serious illness all year,” White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said during a briefing.

Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, conveyed a similar message, saying that “in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine.”

The move could provide clarity and possibly simplicity for people who have been trying to keep track of whether and when they should get a COVID-19 booster.

The most recent announcement about booster shots came last week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people 12 and older get another COVID-19 booster dose in the coming weeks.

Jha said Tuesday that he expects there may be updates on the booster for kids under 12 at some point later in the fall.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement about the boosters last week that the new bivalent shots are “formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant.”

“They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants,” Walensky said.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Walensky urged people to get the booster shot, noting that 375 people on average are dying daily from COVID-19 within the United States.

That number, she said, is “well above the around 200 deaths a day we saw earlier this spring and, in my mind, far too high for a vaccine-preventable disease.”

Despite a lack of new funding from Congress to address COVID-19 domestically and abroad, Biden administration officials stressed that there are enough doses for all eligible people to get a booster shot heading into the winter.

But Jha said that only happened after officials pulled money from other public health priorities to secure the vaccine doses. He also said it is “critical” U.S. lawmakers provide the White House with the $22.4 billion officials believe is needed to continue responding to COVID-19.

“Congress is aware that if we do not continue to fund the response, things can easily go backwards,” Jha said.

The post COVID-19 vaccine may become annual, like flu shot appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

