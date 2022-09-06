ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Buble says he is ‘close’ to quitting music to become a full-time father

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago

Michael Bublé has revealed that he is considering leaving the music industry to be a full-time father to his four children.

Speaking during an appearance on The Gaby Roslin Podcast , the singer said he was “not loving” what he does and was feeling like he could become a full-time dad.

“I have this picture in my head, of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran ’s kids and we’re just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk,” Mr Bublé said.

