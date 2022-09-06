Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Shiba Inu's BONE Squashes Official 230 Million Token Cap; Here's What Happens Now
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Rallies by 10%, Becomes One of Most Profitable Assets
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Here's Why Lido (LDO) Lost More Than 20% of Its Value
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Has Anthony Pompliano Abandoned Bitcoin After Price Crash?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Here's What Cardano (ADA) Holders on Exchanges Can Do to Prepare Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 10
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
The Hideaways (HDWY) Presale Goes Live Amidst Bear Market as Solana (SOL) Reclaims Crucial Level
The Hideaways (HDWY) cryptocurrency markets itself as an alternative to seasoned altcoins. The Solana (SOL) price saw an increase of 4% today despite prior issues with network and outages spooking their investor community. A hack in August spooked investors causing the Solana price to drop from $41 a month ago to $32 today.
u.today
FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Will Clemente Thinks Bitcoin Gives Bullish Signals and Is Underweighted Now
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
What Are Decentralized Stablecoins, and Why Might We Need Them?
Stablecoins are an essential part of the modern crypto scene: from newbie traders and holders with diamond hands to experienced DeFi fans ("degens") and GameFi enthusiasts, everyone needs them. Being a censorship-resistant and easy-to-use alternative to fiat money, they have already established themselves as a medium of exchange and store of value.
u.today
Bitcoin Surging 9% Causes Sharp Increase in Open Interest on Major Crypto Exchanges
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BingX Exchange Removes Fees for Spot Trading
Pioneering concept of "social trading": What is BingX?. As crypto capitalization collapses again, leading centralized exchange BingX announced an unusual promo campaign to support traders and attract a new generation of users to the platform. BingX exchange removes trading fees amid bear market. According to the official statement shared by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
SHIB, ADA Users Can Now Enjoy 8% Cashback on Binance Card Purchases: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whales Grab 600 Billion SHIB Overnight As Number of SHIB Holders Hits New ATH
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS・
u.today
Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 9
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Celsius Accused of Misleading Investors by U.S. Regulators
According to a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal, Vermont regulators believe that embattled cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network misled investors about the state of its finances. During his testimony, chief financial officer Chris Ferraro revealed that the company’s financial losses dated back all the way to 2020. While the...
u.today
Robinhood Working on Enabling Cardano (ADA) Transfers
Leading brokerage firm Robinhood says that it is working on enabling transfers for Cardano (ADA). As reported by U.Today, Robinhood listed the ADA token on Sept. 1. Prior to that, the zero-fee brokerage service also added support for Solana (SOL), Compound (COMP), Polygon (POL) and several other cryptocurrencies. Robinhood launched...
u.today
Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge
Pseudonymous Ethereum (ETH) analyst who goes by Pintail on Twitter and GitHub authored detailed models of the economic effects of EIP-1559 implementation, Altair and Medalla upgrades and various Uniswap (UNI) yield farming strategies. Now he calculated the upcoming rewards of Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-stake (PoS) validators. Ethereum (ETH) validators might earn...
u.today
Cardano Outperforms Current Proof-of-stake Chains: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0