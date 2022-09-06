ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

u.today

Shiba Inu's BONE Squashes Official 230 Million Token Cap; Here's What Happens Now

u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Suddenly Rallies by 10%, Becomes One of Most Profitable Assets

u.today

Here's Why Lido (LDO) Lost More Than 20% of Its Value

u.today

Has Anthony Pompliano Abandoned Bitcoin After Price Crash?

Mike Mcglone
u.today

Here's What Cardano (ADA) Holders on Exchanges Can Do to Prepare Ahead of Vasil Hard Fork

u.today

BTC, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for September 10

u.today

FTX Grabs 30% Stake in Anthony Scaramucci's Crypto Fund as Bitcoin Surges 9%

u.today

Will Clemente Thinks Bitcoin Gives Bullish Signals and Is Underweighted Now

u.today

What Are Decentralized Stablecoins, and Why Might We Need Them?

Stablecoins are an essential part of the modern crypto scene: from newbie traders and holders with diamond hands to experienced DeFi fans ("degens") and GameFi enthusiasts, everyone needs them. Being a censorship-resistant and easy-to-use alternative to fiat money, they have already established themselves as a medium of exchange and store of value.
u.today

Bitcoin Surging 9% Causes Sharp Increase in Open Interest on Major Crypto Exchanges

u.today

BingX Exchange Removes Fees for Spot Trading

Pioneering concept of "social trading": What is BingX?. As crypto capitalization collapses again, leading centralized exchange BingX announced an unusual promo campaign to support traders and attract a new generation of users to the platform. BingX exchange removes trading fees amid bear market. According to the official statement shared by...
u.today

SHIB, ADA Users Can Now Enjoy 8% Cashback on Binance Card Purchases: Details

u.today

Whales Grab 600 Billion SHIB Overnight As Number of SHIB Holders Hits New ATH

u.today

Bitcoin Opponent Schiff Sells His Bank's Assets After Agreeing to Take BTC as Payment

u.today

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for September 9

u.today

Celsius Accused of Misleading Investors by U.S. Regulators

According to a Friday report by The Wall Street Journal, Vermont regulators believe that embattled cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network misled investors about the state of its finances. During his testimony, chief financial officer Chris Ferraro revealed that the company’s financial losses dated back all the way to 2020. While the...
u.today

Robinhood Working on Enabling Cardano (ADA) Transfers

Leading brokerage firm Robinhood says that it is working on enabling transfers for Cardano (ADA). As reported by U.Today, Robinhood listed the ADA token on Sept. 1. Prior to that, the zero-fee brokerage service also added support for Solana (SOL), Compound (COMP), Polygon (POL) and several other cryptocurrencies. Robinhood launched...
u.today

Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge

Pseudonymous Ethereum (ETH) analyst who goes by Pintail on Twitter and GitHub authored detailed models of the economic effects of EIP-1559 implementation, Altair and Medalla upgrades and various Uniswap (UNI) yield farming strategies. Now he calculated the upcoming rewards of Ethereum (ETH) proof-of-stake (PoS) validators. Ethereum (ETH) validators might earn...
u.today

Cardano Outperforms Current Proof-of-stake Chains: Report

