The truth about the Harry Styles spit rumours, according to Chris Pine's team

By Ariana Baio, Becca Monaghan
 5 days ago

The Don't Worry Darling drama took another turn today as rumors swirled Harry Styles spat at co-star Chris Pine, but according to Pine's team this is not true.

The cast took to the red carpet at Venice Film Festival before heading to their seats, with Pine seated between Styles and his girlfriend and director of the film, Olivia Wilde.

In the viral footage that's garnered millions of views, the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer unfolds his chair next to Pine, who is applauding. As Styles sits, Pine stops and looks at the floor, appearing amused.

While there was no visible spit in the footage, fans were sent into a frenzy with their own speculations.

"I can’t unsee it," one said before adding: "Someone pointed out at :04 that Harry spits on Chris which is why Chris looks down and stops clapping."

"My mind is stuck on the very real possibility that Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine I can’t stop rewinding the tape," another tweeted.

But on Tuesday Pine's team released a statement confirming the rumors of spitgate were completely untrue.

"This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation," a spokesperson for Pine told Variety .

"Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist," the rep added.

Don’t Worry Darling is out in cinemas on 23 September.

