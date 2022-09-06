Two Jackpot-Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Texas: Are You A Winner?

Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky Texas residents could be a whole lot richer — all they need to do is claim their lottery tickets !

Two winning tickets were sold in the Lone Star State from Monday (September 5) night's Two Step drawing, according to KDAF . These jackpot-winning tickets were worth $200,000 , and the winners will reportedly share the big prize.

One ticket was sold at Circle K on State Highway 151 in San Antonio while the other was sold at Main Street Food Mart on East Main Street in Robstown. Both tickets matched all four winning numbers (1-4-10-25) and the bonus number 2.

These winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their tickets.

In more Texas lottery news, a Laredo resident claimed a $3 million winning ticket in the 500X Loteria Spectacular game on August 31. The day before, a New Braunfels resident claimed a $2 million prize in the Premier Cash scratch ticket game.