jambroadcasting.com
Joe Jonas teases original song “Not Alone” from upcoming movie ‘Devotion’
Joe Jonas stars as a Navy pilot during the Korean War in the upcoming drama Devotion. Ahead of the movie’s November release, he teased the film’s original song “Not Alone.”. Joe revealed on Instagram that the song will play during the movie’s end credits and also shared...
jambroadcasting.com
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Spice Girls & more react to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing
Many musicians — Brits and non-Brits — have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. On his Instagram Story, Ed Sheeran, who was honored in 2017 by the queen by being made a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, posted the official photo of the queen that the royal family tweeted out while announcing her passing. He added a small heart to the photo.
jambroadcasting.com
Rod Stewart, Stevie Nicks mourn Queen Elizabeth II: “A shining star that will never fade”
Rod Stewart, who received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, is not only mourning the loss of the monarch but also of a close family member. On Instagram, Sir Rod wrote, “It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.”
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Olivia Newton-John, Cher, Celine Dion, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga
Olivia Newton-John is being honored with a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, If Not For You. The record is available to purchase now. Cher‘s Twitter tribute to Queen Elizabeth II puzzled fans when she used a bull emoji — leading people to believe she called the late monarch a cow. Others believe Cher was honoring Elizabeth’s star sign, Taurus, because Cher was speaking highly of the royal.
