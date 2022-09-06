ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Spice Girls & more react to Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

Many musicians — Brits and non-Brits — have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. On his Instagram Story, Ed Sheeran, who was honored in 2017 by the queen by being made a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, posted the official photo of the queen that the royal family tweeted out while announcing her passing. He added a small heart to the photo.
Music notes: Olivia Newton-John, Cher, Celine Dion, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé and Lady Gaga

Olivia Newton-John is being honored with a 50th anniversary deluxe edition of her debut album, If Not For You. The record is available to purchase now. Cher‘s Twitter tribute to Queen Elizabeth II puzzled fans when she used a bull emoji — leading people to believe she called the late monarch a cow. Others believe Cher was honoring Elizabeth’s star sign, Taurus, because Cher was speaking highly of the royal.
