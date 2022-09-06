ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallowa County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

New fire sparks south of Salem as Oregon braces for difficult weather weekend

A brush fire ignited in South Salem Friday evening in the Vitae Springs area, causing near immediate evacuations around the area, the Statesman Journal reported. Fire crews were fighting the fire from different locations near Vitae Springs Road South and Skyline Road South. Eighteen other agencies, including units from Silverton, Stayton, Woodburn, Jefferson have responded, the Statesman said. Evacuees were being sent to a local middle school.
SALEM, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon is on fire, here’s a brief update including maps and resources

If you were wondering where the smoke was coming from… You can track the fires using a Clackamas County Fire Map here. Cedar Creek Fire is burning 33,100 acres in Lane and Deschutes Counties. Governor Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act this afternoon as a preemptive measure in...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Baker County, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
City
Meacham, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Wallowa County, OR
Government
County
Wallowa County, OR
Baker County, OR
Government
County
Union County, OR
Union County, OR
Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Traffic
elkhornmediagroup.com

Amelia Road Fire, 12 miles north of Brogan, Oregon in Malheur County

MALHEUR COUNTY – (Information from Bureau of Land Management) The Amelia Road fire is located 12 Miles North of Brogan, Oregon. The fire was reported at 2:50pm this afternoon and the current estimated acreage is 1500 acres. The fire is spreading quickly and is wind driven. A Bureau of Land Management (BLM) engine and Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) members are currently on scene, and several aerial resources have been working on the incident. More aerial and ground resources are in route.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Air quality advisory for northeast and southwest Oregon

Location: Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties. Smoke source: Fires across Oregon and in central Idaho. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath,...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odot#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
beachconnection.net

Mussel Harvesting Closed on Most of Oregon Coast Due to Toxin

(Yachats, Oregon) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) announced Friday that harvesting of mussels is closed along more than half of the Oregon coast. The closure is from the Yachats River all the way to the Columbia River and state border, including most of the central coast and all of the north Oregon coast. The agencies said recent tests have shown levels of a marine biotoxin paralytic shellfish poison that has exceeded the closure limit. (Photo courtesy Seaside Aquarium: a mussel is slowly devoured by a sea star)
YACHATS, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSFM Requests Additional Support Ahead of Heightened Wildfire Conditions

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon State Fire Marshal) To boost capacity ahead of forecasted east winds and heightened wildfire conditions, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces from Snohomish, King, Pierce, Kitsap, Chelan, and Clark counties through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC).
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
kptv.com

Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
OREGON STATE
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Pioneer resort housed on Lower Metolius River

El Rancho included a lodge, cabins and outbuildings and widely known home-cooked meals El Rancho is a former resort site located along the Metolius River, six miles northwest of Perry South Campground. Carl T. Hubbard and his wife, Maude Mastin Hubbard, homesteaded at this site shortly after the turn of the 20th Century and patented a claim July 2, 1915. Access to the ranch was limited to a trail for several years, and a road was built in the 20s. When he first took his wife to the homestead, he tipped the wagon over on a steep descent and scattered...
TRAVEL
KOIN 6 News

Red flag warning day 2: air quality poor, tinder dry

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Red Flag Warning is in effect through Saturday night across a large swath of Oregon and Washington. Strong east winds continue to dominate the Cascade ridges all the way down to the sandy beaches. Winds of 20-30 mph with stronger gusts of 40-50 mph are possible during the morning and […]
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

How to make sure wildfire smoke stays outside

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is facing extreme wildfire conditions this weekend, and in addition to multiple planned public safety power shutoffs, communities across the state are already seeing impacts to their air quality due to smoke from current wildfires. Most Portlanders remember just how bad things can get when...
PORTLAND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Plane crash only causes minor injuries

PILOT ROCK – A plane went down in a field south of Alkali Canyon and north of Highway 74 near Pilot Rock this morning. First responders reported from the scene that the three people on the plane suffered bumps and bruises, but were fine. The original report came into...
PILOT ROCK, OR
klcc.org

‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert

Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy