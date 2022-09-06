ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

What’s being built there? A bright gold townhouse project in Delray Beach already ‘polarizing’

By Wells Dusenbury, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com , if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects.

The location? In Delray Beach at 307 NE Fifth Ave., three blocks north of Atlantic Avenue by Federal Highway.

What’s planned? A three-story building that city planners have said is not particularly “subtle” and has the “potential to be polarizing,” Delray Beach’s latest townhouse project is already drawing stark opinions. The project will include five three-story townhomes lined with bright gold paint on the exterior wall.

Each townhome will include three bedrooms, an open rear courtyard, an elevated pool deck and a two-car garage. The .29-acre piece of land was purchased for $1.95 million in February, according to Palm Beach County Property Appraiser records.

In a recent public meeting, city planners raised concerns with the Art Deco project, specifically the bright gold paint. Delray Beach senior planner Julian Gdaniec said it was not compatible with the surrounding area, adding the gold should be implemented in a way that’s more “subtle.”

Site Plan and Review Board Member Annette Gray agreed with many of the critiques. “I’m never the person who says everything needs to look the same in Delray Beach. I think this is too stark a difference for me in this case.”

Despite the objections, the project was approved by the board.

John Brewer, who also serves on the board, was in favor of the development, saying it was “fun” and that it could help liven up the area.

“We have no problem with a Hampton Inn going up that looks like every other Hampton Inn in the United States, but we have a problem with something like this that’s going to be original,” Brewer said.

“If they want to take the chance and they want to do it, worse happens nobody moves in there.”

Attempts to reach the architect, Jeffrey Silberstein, by the South Florida Sun Sentinel were unsuccessful, but during the public meeting he said he had “never done a project like this,” adding that he felt Delray Beach’s architectural guidelines were too difficult for architects and that’s why he selected the Art Deco style.

What’s being replaced? The project is being built on a vacant lot.

When will project be completed? The project is still making its way through city approval boards, so there’s no set timeline for construction.

What will the townhomes cost? Attempts to reach the developer were unsuccessful, but an online listing has one of the townhomes priced at just under $1.7 million.

Seeing demand: Over the past two years, Delray Beach has been inundated with new luxury townhome projects. Just across the street from the 5-unit project, the city is reviewing a proposal to add 31 townhomes with price tags hovering above $2 million each, just four blocks north of Atlantic Avenue off Federal Highway.

Farther north, Siréne Villas will include six three-story townhomes priced just under $5 million at 1236 George Bush Blvd., just east of the Intracoastal Waterway and one block from the beach. Lynn Townhomes, at 712 NE Eighth Ave. by George Bush Boulevard and Federal Highway, has a proposal for three two-story units that will be priced between $2.5 million and $3 million.

Additionally, a 14-home gated community with pre-construction prices beginning at $3.25 million is slated for Swinton Avenue less than two miles north of Atlantic.

By the beach, Ocean Delray opened its 19-unit luxury condominium development in 2021. The lavish residences ranged from $5.7 million to $10.5 million. An additional 14 beachfront condominiums are under construction and will be sold for $3.9 million and $7.5 million .

Comments / 0

Related
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $62.9 Million, This Elegant Neoclassical Estate is One of The Finest Home in Palm Beach Comes with 200 Feet of Ocean Frontage

The Home in Palm Beach, a spectacular oceanfront estate with approximately 200 feet of ocean frontage offering beautiful sweeping views from nearly all primary rooms is now available for sale. This home located at 101 Jungle Rd, Palm Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Christian J Angle (Phone: 561-629-3015) at Christian Angle Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach.
PALM BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $6.299 Million Home in Palm Beach Gardens offers Expansive Space for Entertaining and Gathering in An Atmosphere Both Luxurious and Enchanting

The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a private custom estate on the largest homesite within Frenchman’s Reserve offering luxurious amenities for both living and entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 667 Hermitage Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard Murrell (Phone: 561-427-4855) at 1 M Group Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘We must never, ever forget’: 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fort Lauderdale airport

Anna Harris found a seat just to the side of the stage set up in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1 of the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Deerfield Beach resident did not want to take up a seat seemingly reserved for dignitaries, law enforcement, government officials and airport staff at Sunday’s “Patriot Day Commemoration” on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert

Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Government
City
Ocean City, FL
State
Florida State
City
Delray Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
townandtourist.com

17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A new restaurant is planned for Delray Beach’s iconic Ellie’s 50′s Diner. It likely will later be turned into luxury housing.

The doors are closed on Ellie’s 50′s Diner, but the retro restaurant that operated for 32 years in Delray Beach will soon be reborn with a new tenant. In the short term, the plan is for the site to remain a dining establishment with new operators and a new theme. In the long term, the property along Federal Highway in north Delray Beach will likely be transformed into a housing development. ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#George Bush#Hampton Inn#Condominium#Linus Business#Business Industry#Federal Highway#Review Board
luxury-houses.net

Asking $4.15 Million, This Entertainer’s Dream Home in Delray Beach is A Truly Amazing Retreat

The Home in Delray Beach, a dream retreat on designer appointed over-sized wide lakefront lot overlooking the rippling water and glowing fountain is now available for sale. This home located at 16598 Fleur De Lis Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brad Schwartzman (Phone: 561-929-3375) at Vue Real Estate, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there

Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Inspections: Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
luxury-houses.net

This $16.25 Million Spanish Mansion with Reimagined Interiors in Boca Raton has A Resort Style Pool

The Mansion in Boca Raton, a remastered Spanish Colonial-inspired intracoastal estate offers a rooftop sky deck with panoramic views for large gatherings is now available for sale. This home located at 155 SE Spanish Trl, Boca Raton, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Joseph Liguori (Phone : 561-702-3477 | 866-281-6420) at Premier Estate Properties Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Chinese food takeout: Nostalgia drives wave of new restaurants, delivery shops to Palm Beach County

There’s a streak of nostalgia in a new wave of Chinese takeout spots and full-service restaurants across Palm Beach County. But it’s not the nostalgia of Chinese immigrants yearning for their homeland. Partly, it’s a New York state of nostalgia.  This is a wave of Chinese food restaurants and delivery operations opened by...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

General Surgeon Fellowship-Trained in Endocrine Surgery Joins Palm Beach Surgical, a General Surgery Practice in Delray Beach

September 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Zahra F. Khan, MD, a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in endocrine surgery recently joined Palm Beach Surgical, a general surgery practice with an office in Delray Beach. Dr. Khan specializes in thyroid cancer, parathyroid disease, thyroid nodules, adrenal tumors, functional adrenal adenomas, calcium disorders and Graves’ disease. Dr. Khan is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Khan is on-staff at Delray Medical Center.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise

Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wasteadvantagemag.com

Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida

Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around

Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy