What’s being built there? A bright gold townhouse project in Delray Beach already ‘polarizing’

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com , if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects.

The location? In Delray Beach at 307 NE Fifth Ave., three blocks north of Atlantic Avenue by Federal Highway.

What’s planned? A three-story building that city planners have said is not particularly “subtle” and has the “potential to be polarizing,” Delray Beach’s latest townhouse project is already drawing stark opinions. The project will include five three-story townhomes lined with bright gold paint on the exterior wall.

Each townhome will include three bedrooms, an open rear courtyard, an elevated pool deck and a two-car garage. The .29-acre piece of land was purchased for $1.95 million in February, according to Palm Beach County Property Appraiser records.

In a recent public meeting, city planners raised concerns with the Art Deco project, specifically the bright gold paint. Delray Beach senior planner Julian Gdaniec said it was not compatible with the surrounding area, adding the gold should be implemented in a way that’s more “subtle.”

Site Plan and Review Board Member Annette Gray agreed with many of the critiques. “I’m never the person who says everything needs to look the same in Delray Beach. I think this is too stark a difference for me in this case.”

Despite the objections, the project was approved by the board.

John Brewer, who also serves on the board, was in favor of the development, saying it was “fun” and that it could help liven up the area.

“We have no problem with a Hampton Inn going up that looks like every other Hampton Inn in the United States, but we have a problem with something like this that’s going to be original,” Brewer said.

“If they want to take the chance and they want to do it, worse happens nobody moves in there.”

Attempts to reach the architect, Jeffrey Silberstein, by the South Florida Sun Sentinel were unsuccessful, but during the public meeting he said he had “never done a project like this,” adding that he felt Delray Beach’s architectural guidelines were too difficult for architects and that’s why he selected the Art Deco style.

What’s being replaced? The project is being built on a vacant lot.

When will project be completed? The project is still making its way through city approval boards, so there’s no set timeline for construction.

What will the townhomes cost? Attempts to reach the developer were unsuccessful, but an online listing has one of the townhomes priced at just under $1.7 million.

Seeing demand: Over the past two years, Delray Beach has been inundated with new luxury townhome projects. Just across the street from the 5-unit project, the city is reviewing a proposal to add 31 townhomes with price tags hovering above $2 million each, just four blocks north of Atlantic Avenue off Federal Highway.

Farther north, Siréne Villas will include six three-story townhomes priced just under $5 million at 1236 George Bush Blvd., just east of the Intracoastal Waterway and one block from the beach. Lynn Townhomes, at 712 NE Eighth Ave. by George Bush Boulevard and Federal Highway, has a proposal for three two-story units that will be priced between $2.5 million and $3 million.

Additionally, a 14-home gated community with pre-construction prices beginning at $3.25 million is slated for Swinton Avenue less than two miles north of Atlantic.

By the beach, Ocean Delray opened its 19-unit luxury condominium development in 2021. The lavish residences ranged from $5.7 million to $10.5 million. An additional 14 beachfront condominiums are under construction and will be sold for $3.9 million and $7.5 million .