The Detroit Lions' offense looked great Sunday, cutting a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to three vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. But the defensive issues from last season continued all day, culminating in running back Miles Sanders breaking free on third-and-2 on the final play before the two-minute warning, and Jalen Hurts converting a fourth-and-1 QB sneak to help the Eagles hold off the Lions, 38-35.

DETROIT, MI ・ 25 MINUTES AGO