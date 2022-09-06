Read full article on original website
Related
Former LSU Kicker Cade York Dazzles in NFL Debut
The former Tiger stepped up in a big way for his new team, knocking in the game-winning kick
New Year, Same Falcons: Atlanta Falls to Saints After Late Defensive Collapse
The Falcons and Saints matched up Sunday to begin the 2022 NFL campaign for both teams.
Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost following 1-2 start to 2022 season
After a slow start to the 2022 season got worse Saturday with a loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska announced Sunday that it has fired Scott Frost as the head coach of its football program. "Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our...
Detroit Lions' big rally comes up short in 38-35 loss to Philadelphia Eagles in opener
The Detroit Lions' offense looked great Sunday, cutting a 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter to three vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at Ford Field. But the defensive issues from last season continued all day, culminating in running back Miles Sanders breaking free on third-and-2 on the final play before the two-minute warning, and Jalen Hurts converting a fourth-and-1 QB sneak to help the Eagles hold off the Lions, 38-35.
