NFL

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Trump: Fans React

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continued the media tour this week with an appearance on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast. During his time on the show, Rodgers made his thoughts on former President Donald Trump continuing to claim he won the 2020 election. He's not a...
GREEN BAY, WI
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight

After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead."Gisele isn’t back with Tom. She flew back to Florida to be with her kids," explained the source. "Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down.”Sources believe the football star, 45, and Bündchen, 42,...
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
RadarOnline

'She'd Be Nuts Not To Revise It': Gisele Bündchen's Pals Urge Her To Renegotiate Prenup With Tom Brady Months Before Marriage Blowup

Months before her marriage issues with Tom Brady were made public, Gisele Bundchen's friends begged her to update their multimillion-dollar prenup. Radar has learned the supermodel's pals told her it was in her best interest to make changes to their agreement after Brady signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.RadarOnline.com can report that Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, inked an ironclad prenup before they tied the knot 13 years ago. The duo wasn't worth the combined $600 million+ net worth when they said "I do."After the Buccaneers quarterback added zeros to his cash flow by signing...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Nick Saban Furious With Player After Win Over Texas

Right after the final whistle was blown for the Alabama-Texas game, Nick Saban was caught yelling at one of his players. Saban, who was approaching Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian for a postgame handshake, audibly yelled "Don't do that s--t." It's unclear why Saban was made at one of his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game

The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
AUSTIN, TX
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

