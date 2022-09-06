ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamps Plus Ventures Outdoors with Yardzen

By Jennifer Bringle
 5 days ago
With consumers treating their outdoor spaces as extensions of their homes, the demand for extras that complete a room such as decor, pillows and lighting, has grown. And lighting, in particular, is poised for significant growth. According to recent data from Statista, the global outdoor lighting market is poised to expand from about $10.7 billion in 2019 to $23.8 billion by 2030.

That growth certainly played into the new partnership between lighting retailer Lamps Plus and Yardzen, an online landscaping and design build platform. The collaboration will give Yardzen customers access to more than 50 of Lamps Plus’ outdoor products, such as hanging lights, landscape lighting and more.

Yardzen customers will be able to choose and virtually visualize outdoor lighting from Lamps Plus during the design process of their outdoor room. The goal is to simplify shopping for lighting by allowing consumers to see how the piece will actually look in their home before making a purchase.

“Through our new partnership with Yardzen, a leader in outdoor design concepts, we are excited to showcase our own outdoor and landscape lighting in realistic 3D models to a new audience of high value customers actively planning their outdoor spaces ,” said Dennis Swanson, CEO and co-founder, Lamps Plus.

#Design#Landscape Lighting#Ventures#Business Industry#Linus Business#Lamps Plus
Sourcing Journal

Gap Inc. Supply Chain Exec Explains Clothing Giant’s Logistics Play

It took a little over 50 years, but the doors to Gap Inc.’s logistics network are now open.  The multi-brand retailer—parent to its namesake, along with Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—has soft launched what it’s calling GPS Platform Services by Gap Inc., opening up its omnichannel fulfillment, warehousing, parcel shipping and reverse logistics services to companies outside its portfolio.   “We built a pretty robust automated supply chain that we think offers Gap Inc. a competitive advantage in the form of cost and service,” said Kevin Kuntz, Gap Inc. head of supply chain for fulfillment and procurement. “So, the thought of offering...
BUSINESS
