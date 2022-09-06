Lamps Plus Ventures Outdoors with Yardzen

With consumers treating their outdoor spaces as extensions of their homes, the demand for extras that complete a room such as decor, pillows and lighting, has grown. And lighting, in particular, is poised for significant growth. According to recent data from Statista, the global outdoor lighting market is poised to expand from about $10.7 billion in 2019 to $23.8 billion by 2030.

That growth certainly played into the new partnership between lighting retailer Lamps Plus and Yardzen, an online landscaping and design build platform. The collaboration will give Yardzen customers access to more than 50 of Lamps Plus’ outdoor products, such as hanging lights, landscape lighting and more.

Yardzen customers will be able to choose and virtually visualize outdoor lighting from Lamps Plus during the design process of their outdoor room. The goal is to simplify shopping for lighting by allowing consumers to see how the piece will actually look in their home before making a purchase.

“Through our new partnership with Yardzen, a leader in outdoor design concepts, we are excited to showcase our own outdoor and landscape lighting in realistic 3D models to a new audience of high value customers actively planning their outdoor spaces ,” said Dennis Swanson, CEO and co-founder, Lamps Plus.