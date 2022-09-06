Dolphins Deep Dive: Will defense take a step forward? How will Patriots attack?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game was already long decided when Michael Carter found himself wide open in the end zone — and dropped a sure touchdown pass. It was just that kind of day for the New York Jets: Stumbles, fumbles and bumbles, especially on offense. “I hate that it feels like we just lost the Super Bowl,” Carter said after a 24-9 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. With performances like this, the Jets appear a long way from playing in the NFL’s biggest game.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 32 MINUTES AGO