NFL

Dolphins Deep Dive: Will defense take a step forward? How will Patriots attack?

By Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde and David Furones look at the Miami Dolphins defense, and discuss how Patriots coach Bill Belichick will attack in Week 1.

The Associated Press

Jets' offense stumbles in season-opening loss to Ravens

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game was already long decided when Michael Carter found himself wide open in the end zone — and dropped a sure touchdown pass. It was just that kind of day for the New York Jets: Stumbles, fumbles and bumbles, especially on offense. “I hate that it feels like we just lost the Super Bowl,” Carter said after a 24-9 season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. With performances like this, the Jets appear a long way from playing in the NFL’s biggest game.
