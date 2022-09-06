ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern

ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
United Way of Greater Chattanooga's Impact Days and Block Party

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Terran Anderson talks about the United Way is having their Impact Days on September 16 and 17, along with a Block Party on September 17. Stay connected with United Way of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 752-0300. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market and Project Free 2 Fly

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Haley Johnson and Joanna Ivey talk about how it’s Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday! Come together and enjoy the bountiful produce, live music and time spent with family and friends on this special day of remembrance. Free 2 Fly is a 501(c)3 organization that supports women by teaching them the skill of sewing. They nurture women through personal and professional mentorship, and empower women with the realization that they can be successful.
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night

ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
Student Athlete Spotlight: Peyton Ogle

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Peyton Ogle. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
