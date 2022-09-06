Read full article on original website
WTVC
Chattooga County residents share frustrations amid ongoing water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The struggle to get "back to normal" continues across northwest Georgia Thursday. Many people in Chattooga and Floyd Counties still don't have water. What's even more frustrating for these residents, is that some who live right across the line from them do. We spoke to...
WTVC
"We're a family:" Football brings Chattooga County residents together during water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Trion schools are not far from the city of Summerville where water has been out for the past week. Many students and staff at Trion live in Summerville and are tackling the challenges without water daily. Yet there's one thing this week that has brought...
WTVC
Two trains collide in Rome, Georgia Saturday morning says Norfolk Southern
ROME, Ga. — A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, according to the Floyd County Police Department. Police say there were no injuries reported and crews are working to clean-up the scene. A spokesperson for Norfolk Southern released a statement:
WTVC
Protect Your Tap: UTC partnering with TDEC to check for lead in childcare services
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has funded the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's program to help test drinking water for lead in local, licensed childcare centers. I think it’s definitely important to protect our future generation," says UTC student Jillian Saraney. Saraney is...
WTVC
United Way of Greater Chattanooga's Impact Days and Block Party
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Terran Anderson talks about the United Way is having their Impact Days on September 16 and 17, along with a Block Party on September 17. Stay connected with United Way of Greater Chattanooga. (423) 752-0300. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Attention fliers: TSA upgrades to mean longer lines at Chattanooga's airport
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hurry up and wait. That's the message to air passengers flying out of Chattanooga in the coming weeks. The Chattanooga Airport says that's because screeners with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are upgrading their equipment. The TSA screening area will be reduced to one lane between...
WTVC
Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market and Project Free 2 Fly
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Haley Johnson and Joanna Ivey talk about how it’s Patriot Day at the Chattanooga Market this Sunday! Come together and enjoy the bountiful produce, live music and time spent with family and friends on this special day of remembrance. Free 2 Fly is a 501(c)3 organization that supports women by teaching them the skill of sewing. They nurture women through personal and professional mentorship, and empower women with the realization that they can be successful.
WTVC
Chattanooga pathologists see changes in youth communication following pandemic
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The disruption of the pandemic affected our lives in many ways, and now Chattanooga area speech pathologists say it could leave a lasting effect on your child's speech. 6-year-old Enzo is a patient at The Speech & Hearing Center of Chattanooga. His father Araldo says he’s...
WTVC
Man shot in Rossville Thursday night
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a home in Rossville Thursday night. Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says the incident happened between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Nawaka Avenue. A release from Sheriff Sisk says officers arrive...
WTVC
Man charged with carjacking after SWAT standoff at Fort Oglethorpe apartment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — UPDATED:. A man has been charged with carjacking for an incident in Chattanooga after surrendering during a SWAT standoff at a Fort Oglethorpe apartment. Gillespie is suspected of carjacking a 2016 Nissan Altima. CPD Robbery conducted a search warrant of the residence where the 2016...
WTVC
Woman carjacked in Chattanooga Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman had her vehicle taken by force early Friday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. The incident happened at the 1700 block of South Kelly Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Arriving officers found the 31-year-old driver with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say a child was recovered almost...
WTVC
Woman killed, man shot on Rubio Street Thursday night, according to Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE 12:21 AM. Chattanooga Police confirm a 22-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting Thursday night on Rubio Street. Witnesses tell our NewsChannel 9 crew at the scene there was a large gathering on Rubio Street prior to the shooting. Police also...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Peyton Ogle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 1st, 2022 goes to Peyton Ogle. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
'I'm not too worried' Moon River Festival attendees excited for the crowd despite Covid-19
The rainy day didn't stop thousands of people from attending this years Moon River Music Festival today. And when I was there, there was not a mask in sight. Attendees tell me they are not as concerned when it comes to COVID-19 as they were in the past. Since the...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy. This game is our Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
WTVC
Chattanooga police investigating fatal crash on Fairview Rd. Saturday morning
The Chattanooga Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning at 7:13 a.m. It happened at the 5300 block of Fairview Rd. According to preliminary details, upon arrival, EMS pronounced the 36-year-old female victim dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with...
