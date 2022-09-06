ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

Comments / 3

paigemindsthegap.com

8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida

Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million

Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties

TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville

From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor

With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

PORT 32 Jacksonville at Ortega Landing, 4234 Lakeside Drive, contractor is Crystal Clean Repairs LLC, remarcite pool, $55,890. Westminster Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville Inc., 3722 Belfort Road, contractor is The Angelo Group Inc., 6,714 square feet, interior renovation, $510,180. Office, Bank, Professional. Nemours Children’s Health, 807 Childrens Way, contractor is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas

The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas. You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays. The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

State-defined tax increase likely for Fernandina Beach property owners

'I will point out to you that we have all agreed that we need to grow and enhance our parks and recreational spaces.'. Costs are going up and jobs need to be done, so despite the anti-tax local political culture, the Fernandina Beach City Commission is continuing on a path toward a millage rate the state defines as a tax increase, but is the same rate Commissioners approved for the current fiscal year.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

