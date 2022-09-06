Read full article on original website
paigemindsthegap.com
8 Rainy Day Activities in Fernandina Beach, Florida
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Not every beach trip is going to be sunny and free of...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million
Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
First Coast News
All female surf competition takes over Jacksonville beach, raising money for a good cause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Women of all ages and surf levels hit the water Saturday morning for the 24th Annual Sisters of the Sea Surf Classic & Beaches Go Green Women's Pro. “When we all started surfing, there were hardly any girls in the water, and we all wanted...
Free food distribution to those in need this Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In conjunction with Hunger Action Month, Feeding Northeast Florida will be at five locations on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first food distribution will take place with Jim Dotson Foundation at 3754 University Club Blvd. at 7:30 a.m. The second will be in collaboration with Light in...
Jacksonville Daily Record
TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties
TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’
A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Six projects reshaping Downtown Jacksonville
From One Riverside to JAX River View Plaza and Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel, more than $3 billion of investment is in the pipeline for the urban core. Downtown Investment Authority Director of Downtown Real Estate and Development Steve Kelley offers an update on where those...
‘Be like Guy if you can, live your life:’ Jacksonville Beach restaurant owner laid to rest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Last week Action News Jax was updated about the passing of popular restaurant owner Sarunyu Boosanong also known as Guy. Guy was in the ICU unresponsive for over 2 months after a Father’s day dip in his swimming pool that turned tragic. Today, Guy’s closest...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Black Creek Outfitters store changes hands again to a new investor
With a tenant in place, the owner of the former Black Creek Outfitters property in St. Johns Town Center sold the building to an investor at a $2.4 million profit over a year. VDM Orange Retail LLC of Orlando sold the building at 10051 Skinner Lake Drive on Sept. 1 to Sigma Development Co. Inc. for $5.4 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
PORT 32 Jacksonville at Ortega Landing, 4234 Lakeside Drive, contractor is Crystal Clean Repairs LLC, remarcite pool, $55,890. Westminster Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville Inc., 3722 Belfort Road, contractor is The Angelo Group Inc., 6,714 square feet, interior renovation, $510,180. Office, Bank, Professional. Nemours Children’s Health, 807 Childrens Way, contractor is...
10NEWS
Military, first responders and teachers sail free on Margaritaville cruise
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story) Need a vacation? Active and veteran military, first responders, law enforcement officers and educators sail free on the Margaritaville at Sea cruise to the Bahamas. "For your dedication to serving our communities at home and abroad,...
Yulee homeowner told insurance policy may not be renewed because house isn't completed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's been week since First Coast News spoke with a woman in Nassau County who had complaints about the time it has taken to build her home. She now tells us her homeowners insurance policy may be terminated. "I'm very tired of it, honestly, t's too...
Jacksonville homeowner says new construction to blame for flooding issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The rain that fell on the First Coast Thursday and Friday has caused terrible flooding on one specific street on the Westside of Jacksonville. But this street isn't near a creek or river that could even overflow. The area in front of Albert Nolan's home looks...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Breeze Airways beginning nonstop service to Las Vegas
The inaugural nonstop flight on Breeze Airways from Jacksonville International Airport to Las Vegas is Sept. 8. The service from Jacksonville will be offered on Thursday and Sunday. The Las Vegas flight leaves at 9:50 a.m. and arrives at 11:50 a.m. Flights from Las Vegas leave at 12:30 p.m. and...
First Coast News
Nonstop flights to Las Vegas now offered from Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Looking to splurge a little in Sin City? Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights from Jacksonville into Las Vegas. You can catch a flight from Jacksonville on Thursdays and Sundays. The route starts Sept. 8 and tickets are on sale from $122 for a one...
5 years since Hurricane Irma: Major storm brought flooding, tornadoes to the Jacksonville area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday marks five years since Hurricane Irma began impacting the state of Florida. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh warned Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to get to their safe spaces by 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
FDOT issues lane closures and detours for Jacksonville drivers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued traffic alerts for road improvements and repairs around Jacksonville. Detours for two separate planned closures are being advised to drivers. I-95 Southbound from Eighth to Fifth Street. Beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, one Interstate 95 southbound lane from...
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
floridapolitics.com
State-defined tax increase likely for Fernandina Beach property owners
'I will point out to you that we have all agreed that we need to grow and enhance our parks and recreational spaces.'. Costs are going up and jobs need to be done, so despite the anti-tax local political culture, the Fernandina Beach City Commission is continuing on a path toward a millage rate the state defines as a tax increase, but is the same rate Commissioners approved for the current fiscal year.
WJCL
Parts of Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry seeing inches of rainfall, more expected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The weekend is here and rain chances will start to dip...but don't put away the umbrella just yet. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. If you have outdoor plans there will be many dry hours both days, but make sure to keep an umbrella near.
