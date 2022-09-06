Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO