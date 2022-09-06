Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “Brooklyn” Releases On September 13th
After months of anticipation, the Off—White x Nike Air Force 1 “Brooklyn” has finally been confirmed for a Nike SNKRS release on Tuesday, September 13th. Covered in an eye-catching “Light Green Spark” color, the latest posthumous offering from Virgil Abloh commemorates the American designer’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, a multi-media showcase of Abloh’s work that’s been programmed to be hosted by the Brooklyn Museum from July 1st, 2022 until January 29th, 2023. The upcoming sneakers feature identical design elements to past Off-White Air Force 1 styles prepped to commemorate the late Abloh’s retrospective exhibitions at the Museum of Modern Art, Institute of Contemporary Art Boston and Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Unlike its predecessors, however, the “Brooklyn” release seemingly won’t require potential customers to be within a specific area to be able to purchase the kicks.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Dons A Black And Laser Orange Colorway
From lace toggles to city-inspired makeovers, the Nike Air Force 1 has delivered a number of unique modifications and looks over the course of its 40th Anniversary. Here, though, the brand is taking things down quite a few notches, opting for a simple colorway helmed primarily by black and “Laser Orange.”
sneakernews.com
Navy And Teal Color In The Nike Dunk Low
Humble beginnings have since skyrocketed to one of the most sought after lifestyle silhouettes on the market. As the sun begins to set sooner, The Swoosh is continuing to tap into the Nike Dunk’s immense popularity, beginning to dress it in a medley of cooled, Fall-friendly offerings as seen in the Navy and Dark Teal combination that treats the latest proposition of the Dunk Low.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 14 “Laney” Releasing May 27th, 2023
While we’re still a few months out from the conclusion of 2022, mock-ups of Jordan Brand’s roster for next Summer have been revealed by zsneakerheadz. Continuing along the low-to-mid theme set by the Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger”, a mid-cut version of the 2015 “Laney” Jordan 14 is set to make its return.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
Green Glow Swooshes Highlight This Greyscale Nike Dunk Low
Nike has unveiled no shortage of Dunk Lows these last months. September alone already has its fair share of reveals, including but not limited to this newly-surfaced pair, which paints “Green Glow” across a predominantly neutral backdrop. Made up of both nubuck and tumbled leather, the upper is...
sneakernews.com
Peach And Chocolate Flavors Mix With Corduroy In The Latest Nike Air Max 90
The timeless nature of Tinker Hatfield’s 1991 classic runner has resulted in the silhouettes year-round popularity and subsequent offerings. After a summer chock full with brightly toned propositions, the Air Max 90 is enjoying a collection of clashing cool and warm hues as one of its many Fall 2022 contributions.
sneakernews.com
Grey Fleece Lines This Cozy Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
While the 40th anniversary of Bruce Kilgore’s groundbreaking 1982 design is months away from its conclusion, The Swoosh is seemingly delving out even more offerings each week, devoting an increased amount of attention towards their women’s exclusive silhouettes. As the Fall 2022 calendar continues to be revealed, shaggy suede overlays further dominate the reconstructed aesthetic of the Nike Air Force 1 Shadow.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Top Ten Returns In Three College Styles For Fall
Originally released in 1979, the adidas Top Ten was once the brand’s flagship basketball sneaker. And though initially designed for the NBA’s brightest athletes, the silhouette resurged in 2014 as a lifestyle icon, delivering numerous inline colorways as well as collaborations with the likes of Star Wars and even 2 Chainz. For Fall 2022, the Three Stripes is once again expanding upon the shoe’s catalog, dressing the classic up in three college style make-ups.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
Travis Scott And Jordan Brand Might Have An Air Jordan 7 In The Works
Upon the beginning of 2022, many were unsure whether or not Nike would continue their collaborative relationship with Travis Scott. But now half a year later, it’s clear the Swoosh had no intentions of cutting ties with the renowned artist, as we’ve since witnessed the release of his Air Max 1s, Air Trainer 1s, and yet another colorway of his Air Jordan 1 Low. The latter sneaker even has two sequels in the works — “Black/Phantom” and “Sail/Black” — which are but an appetizer for La Flame’s next project.
sneakernews.com
The Much Anticipated Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Releases Tomorrow
Heralded for its inclusion of the hallmark “NIKE AIR” back tab branding for the first time in 34 years, the iconic “Fire Red” Air Jordan 3 is releasing tomorrow, September 10th. While the Black and White Cement renditions have traditionally received the most acclaim, the titular...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Dunk Low “Mars Stone”
From expressive collaborations to classic two-tone variations and reimagined in-line colorways from its nearly 40 year history, Peter Moore’s timeless silhouette has seemingly exhausted the entirety of the color palette, now looking for inspiration amongst the stars and infinite hues found in deep space. Touching down on Mars, the Nike Dunk Low is experimenting with a collection of textiles doused in shades reminiscent of the rust-colored dust covering the second-smallest planet in our solar system.
Pittsburgh Steelers Receiver Wears 'Off-White' Nike Air Max
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool wore Nike Air Max 90 'Off-White' shoes before Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
sneakernews.com
You Can Expect A Smooth Ride From The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 “Cobblestone”
The Nike Zoom Vomero 5 isn’t the latest and greatest from Nike Running, but it’s a cult-favorite. A collaboration with Samuel Ross’ A-COLD-WALL* imprint back in 2018 gave the 2010 proposition some street cred, and likely a reason for the Swoosh to re-incorporate the sneaker in its lineup of products.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Washed Black” Set For June 10th, 2023 Release
With leaks coming by way of zsneakerheadz, mock-ups for the entirety of Jumpman’s Summer 2023 have seemingly been revealed. From the return of the “Toro Bravo” scheme to the Air Jordan 6 to a removable elephant patch gracing a kids exclusive Air Jordan 3, the Jordan 1 High OG is looking to get in on the action in a pre-worn “Washed Black” aesthetic.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Hide N Sneak” Releasing June 2023 For Children’s Day
From the Jordan 3 “Fire Red” to the Jordan 6 “University Blue” and Jordan 12 “Playoffs”, Jordan Brands Summer 2022 was filled with both in-line options from its decades long heritage and retooled, updated offerings of past historic colorways. With mock-ups of next Summers lineup being revealed by reliable source zsneakerheadz via Youtube, the Air Jordan 3 “Hide N Sneak” aims to continue outfitting the youth in Jumpman silhouettes.
sneakernews.com
The J Balvin x AJ2 And adidas adiFOM Q Restock Headline This Week’s Releases
This past week, we enjoyed the return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” as well as the appearance of many an Air Force 1 and Dunk colorway. These next few days are equally exciting, as we can expect not only the release of J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2 but also a wider rollout of adidas’ ever-controversial adiFOM Q.
sneakernews.com
ASICS Adds Patent Leather To The GEL-LYTE III “Pearl Pack”
During the peak of the runner craze, the ASICS GEL-LYTE III was beloved for both its inline colorways as well as its collaborations, the latter of which drew in the expertise of talents the likes of KITH, St. Alfred, and many others. Now, quite a few years later, it seems the Shigeyuki Mitsui-designed silhouette is about to see a resurgence thanks in part to a number of new partnerships as well as a drove of equally attractive GRs.
sneakernews.com
A “Gold Velvet” Textile Cascades Across The Latest Jordan Series
The plush fabrication of velvet textiles are all the range as we venture further into Autumn. Jordan Brand’s fashion forward silhouette in the Jordan Series continues to explore with the sleek velour, this time around in a Golden Yellow hue. Sitting atop a thick light cream-colored rubber midsole, the...
sneakernews.com
New Balance Adds A Workwear Aesthetic To The 90/60
The New Balance 90/60, a silhouette that blends heritage with future-thinking design, has kept relatively quiet since debuting with the help of Joe Freshgoods. Straightforward styles have helped wider audiences get their feet in the shoe, but the sneaker’s follow-up roster has staggered when compared to other offerings debuted or re-introduced by the brand over the last two years.
Comments / 0