Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral
Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Josh Allen's Girlfriend, Matthew Stafford's Wife
Thursday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL - Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Before the game kicked off, though, it was the WAGS (wife and girlfriend) of the star quarterback duo that went...
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Made Decision On His NFL Future
Enjoy Tom Brady, NFL quarterback, while you can, everyone. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is reportedly planning on retiring for good following the 2022 season. The 2022 NFL season will be Brady's last as a quarterback. Brady, 45, "retired" earlier...
Look: Nick Saban Is Furious With His Players Today
Alabama's the No. 1 team in college football, but it sure doesn't look like it this afternoon against the unranked Texas Longhorns. Aside from an 81-yard touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan, the Alabama offense has had little success against the Longhorns. It's a tie ballgame at 10-10 late in the first half.
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision
On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game
Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon. After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards. "My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis. Holden...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today
In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Football World Reacts To Botched Call During Alabama-Texas Game
The college football world is stunned by a botched call during Saturday's marquee matchup between Texas and Alabama. The Longhorns' defense had the Crimson Tide pinned against their own endzone during the third quarter. The pass rush did an excellent job getting to Bryce Young, taking him down for what looked to be a clear safety.
Texas Fans Furious With Steve Sarkisian's Decision Making
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is getting ripped for his decision to kick a field goal instead of going for a go-ahead touchdown before halftime. The Longhorns were at the two-yard line when Sarkisian elected to take the points — or so he thought. Place kicker Bert Auburn missed the attempt and squandered an opportunity to take the lead heading into the break.
Look: Steve Sarkisian Comment Going Viral After Loss To Alabama
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was so close to earning an upset win over Alabama this Saturday. When it was all said and done though, Bryce Young led the Crimson Tide on a game-winning drive with just over a minute remaining. Following the Longhorns' heartbreaking loss, Sarkisian revealed his message...
New Injury Update For Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of Saturday's matchup against Alabama with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. Backup QB Hudson Card finished out the first half. Ewers has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The five-star quarterback transfer underwent X-Ray testing in the...
Dallas Cowboys Make Quarterback Move Before Season-Opener vs. Buccaneers
Just over 24 hours before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys only had one quarterback on the active roster. Star quarterback Dak Prescott was the only quarterback to make the active roster before the season-opener. Until now. On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys elevated two key players...
John Harbaugh Sends Clear Message After Lamar Jackson Contract Talks End
The Baltimore Ravens announced Friday that contract talks with Lamar Jackson have been put on hold until the end of the 2022 season. "Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign."
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game
The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
Michael Jordan Makes His Opinion On Tom Brady Very Clear
Most likely can't relate to Tom Brady's need to strive for athletic greatness well into his 40s. Brady, after all, has already won seven Super Bowls and made hundreds of millions of dollars. Why not just retire and live a luxurious life with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids?
What Lamar Jackson Wants From Ravens In Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been locked in contract extension talks for much of the 2022 offseason. But once the regular-season begins, those conversations will come to a close. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, there's "not been much momentum" on a possible extension before Week 1.
Tom Brady Reportedly Made A Notable Promise To Gisele
The official reason for Tom Brady's departure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp has been revealed ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last month, the 45-year-old quarterback took a leave of absence from Bucs training camp. The reason for Brady's absence was unclear at the time.
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight
The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear
It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
Dak Prescott Had Major Scare: NFL World Reacts
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed a practice earlier this week with what the team called a very minor, unserious cleats issue. However, according to a report from FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the missed practice caused much more of a scare than initially reported. “It felt like something popped in...
