Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philly’s Food Scene: Featuring Grocery Outlets, Honeysuckle Provisions, and Weaver’s WayTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenPilesgrove, NJ
What to Eat at the Northern Liberties Night Market on September 22Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Related
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Finally Get Back A Promising Star
The 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers was a series of should’ve, would’ve, could’ve. The team’s new star, Russell Westbrook, should’ve been better, and the team would’ve made it into the playoffs if LeBron James and Anthony Davis stayed healthy. Plus, the...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Respect Steve Nash: "When A Guy Makes 20 Times More Than You, It’s Gonna Be Hard For Them To Respect You..."
Just a few years ago, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving came together to hand-pick Steve Nash as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. After signing with Brooklyn in 2019, the Nets gave their new stars complete control, and nobody could have predicted what would follow. In just a few seasons,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Reported Gisele Decision
On Thursday afternoon, a new report from People suggested that Gisele Bundchen won't be attending the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys. "It feels very different this year than last year. She was excited to be here, we saw her around," a source reportedly told People. "I'm not saying she can't possibly come, but nothing is in place for her to be here for the first regular season game and that seems weird."
Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Andre Iguodala’s future with the Golden State Warriors now that the 38-year-old’s contract has come to an end. Iggy himself is well aware of all the “chatter” that has been going around, so he decided to address the matter in a recent episode of his Point Forward […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala goes full LeBron James with ‘The Decision’ announcement amid retirement rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic embroiled in a legal battle with his mother... as the Slovenian guard seeks to gain control over his own trademark
Luka Doncic is petitioning the US Patent and Trademark Office in order to gain control of his own name and trademark. Doncic is currently playing in the EuroBasket championships overseas with his home country of Slovenia - having recently dropped 47 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a win over France.
RELATED PEOPLE
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
TMZ.com
NBA's Rajon Rondo Proposes To Girlfriend At New York Fashion Week
Rajon Rondo didn't have to wait for the NBA season to pursue another ring ... 'cause the 2-time champ just popped the big question to his girlfriend -- and she said "yes!!!" The 4-time All-Star got down on one knee and asked for his partner Latoia Fitzgerald's hand in marriage Thursday night ... and it was one of the biggest nights of her life in more than one way, as she was also hosting a huge NYFW event for her clothing brand, "Lionne."
Candace Parker slammed an opposing coach for bragging about knocking her out of the WNBA playoffs
After Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller made a point to call out his team's success against Candace Parker, and the Sky star fired right back.
Larsa Pippen spotted out having dinner with Michael Jordan’s son
Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, was seen having lunch with one of Michael Jordan’s sons in Miami. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, were spotted sitting next to each other at Zuma restaurant while dining with another couple, the New York Post‘s Page Six column reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles Lakers Land Nikola Vucevic In Major Trade Scenario
In any given season, every NBA team starts off with its own set of expectations. The success or failure of their season will be measured by how close they come to meeting them. Of course, for some teams, failure is the expectation. One of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that...
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
2020 NBA re-draft has Sixers taking Josh Green with Tyrese Maxey gone
The Philadelphia 76ers lucked into a star player in the 2020 NBA draft when Tyrese Maxey fell into their laps at 21 overall. Maxey fell because of some concerns around his 3-point shooting while at Kentucky, but all of that has been put to rest while with the Sixers where the young man has been able to put all of that to rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dak Prescott Had Major Scare: NFL World Reacts
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott missed a practice earlier this week with what the team called a very minor, unserious cleats issue. However, according to a report from FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, the missed practice caused much more of a scare than initially reported. “It felt like something popped in...
NFL・
Colin Cowherd Says It Must Be 'Miserable' To Be Fan Of 1 SEC Team
Colin Cowherd feels for the Tennessee Volunteers faithful. On Saturday, No. 24 Tennessee battled through a nail-biting matchup with No. 17 Pittsburgh. While the Volunteers ultimately came out on top with a 34-27 victory in overtime, the team gave its fanbase plenty of worrisome moments. "Being a @Vol_Football fan must...
1 Trade Scenario Los Angeles Lakers Should Hold Onto For Kyrie Irving
Anticipation is a funny thing. Sometimes, you can wait for what feels like an eternity for a moment that never comes. Other times, the moment comes after all – just not as you expected it, especially in the NBA. Often, speculation fuels that anticipation. If everyone is expecting something...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Rams Report
Late in the summer, the San Francisco 49ers surprisingly reworked Jimmy Garoppolo's contract to keep him with the team. If the latest report from ESPN's Adam Schefter is accurate, they may have had good reason to do so. Schefter wrote today the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco's chief competition in the NFC West, had the "makings of a deal" in place if the 49ers released Garoppolo.
NFL・
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
609K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0