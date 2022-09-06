Read full article on original website
Saturday morning top stories: Hobbs police searching for possible kidnapping victim
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Hobbs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a possible kidnapping at Zia Park Casino on Sept 8. The victim has been identified as 35 year old Erica Martinez. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Zaragoza. More...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock County District Attorney says violent juvenile cases are on the rise
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Violent juvenile crime is on the rise, according to Lubbock County’s Juvenile Justice Center and the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office. Lubbock County District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said the number of juvenile cases presented to her office is up 30 percent from this same time last year.
1 person seriously injured in shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person was taken into...
Police seeking public’s help after Lubbock woman kidnapped
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Elisa Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena. Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street early Friday morning. Investigators believe De La Pena forcibly entered a home in the area and threatened Franco with brass knuckles and a screwdriver. De La Pena left the home and took Franco in an unknown direction.
Kidnapped Lubbock woman found safe
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Elisa Franco, who was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, has been located, according to police. Lubbock police asked for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Franco and 30-year-old George De La Pena. Officers responded to reports of a kidnapping in the 2300 block of Auburn Street...
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A juvenile has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Lubbock. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of 50th Street on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Police spoke with the driver on scene. The situation is still under investigation. We’ll continue...
Barricaded person in custody after LPD standoff near Willow Bend Elementary
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person who was barricaded in a home in the 8800 block of 11th Street was taken into custody after a brief standoff with Lubbock police on Friday afternoon. The report came in around 1 p.m. The barricaded person was taken into custody around 5 p.m.
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
Lubbock police cracking down on underage drinking
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are sending out a new warning to underage drinkers. The department said during a news conference Friday officers were flagged down by a bar employee in the Depot District Thursday night who reported someone for having a fake I.D. Police ultimately cited two people, one for having a fake I.D. and the other for underage drinking.
Family displaced, 2 pets die in house fire in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two adults and two children were displaced and two pets have died after a house fire Friday morning in Southwest Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a home near 72nd Place and Kewanee Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. Residents returned home to find smoke and called 911.
Updated: victims of fatal crash identified
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Transportation has released the names of the people involved in the crash that resulted in a fatality. The drivers of the pickup trucks, Robert Alvin Stevens and Robbie Jean Stevens were transported to University Medical Center to be treated for injuries. Jay Guy...
Hockley County’s new Crisis Intervention Team will help first responders with mental health calls
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Department and Levelland Police Department have a new Crisis Intervention Team that will focus on mental health. The new program has been in the works for nearly six years and is finally up and running in Hockley County. Bobby Carter Director of Diversion Programs at StarCare says it will help people get the help they need instead of being arrested.
Lubbock Habitat for Humanity calling for volunteers for Blitz Build
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity is calling for volunteers this Sunday to help with the Blitz Build. The organization is in the midst of the Blitz Build, a campaign to build three houses in 12 days. This is the third annual Blitz Build. Volunteers will receive a...
City’s emergency rent assistance program to be suspended Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Beginning at 8:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, new applications for rent assistance will no longer be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 12, 2022. Priority will be given to eviction diversion and utility disconnection...
Multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 87 near Woodrow Rd.
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A multi-vehicle crash was reported on Hwy 87 and Woodrow Road just around 9:15 p.m. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s office wasn’t able to confirm injuries at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
American Red Cross offering 300 free smoke alarm installations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The American Red Cross Greater North Texas is offering 300 free smoke alarm installations to Lubbock residents. The smoke alarms will be installed on Sept 17 for the first 300 people who sign up. The offer is part of a campaign to end house fires in...
Railroad repairs planned for tracks on North University Avenue
The railroad crossing on University Avenue, at US 84 in north Lubbock, will be closed to traffic starting Monday, Sept. 12. The week-long closure will allow Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF) to safely perform work to remove then reinstall the railroad crossing, and TxDOT crews to resurface the roadway.
Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
84 Lumber to host Trunk or Treat Halloween event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As Halloween approaches, many Lubbock businesses are announcing how they are joining in the festivities. 84 Lumber is hosting a Trunk of Treat event on Oct 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will be located at 102 E 50th St. The event will...
United Supermarkets & Market Street once again celebrate National Teddy Bear Day with fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $9,600 in honor of National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The funds will go to support their children’s programs. The funds are raised through the...
