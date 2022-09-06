LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Hockley County Sheriff’s Department and Levelland Police Department have a new Crisis Intervention Team that will focus on mental health. The new program has been in the works for nearly six years and is finally up and running in Hockley County. Bobby Carter Director of Diversion Programs at StarCare says it will help people get the help they need instead of being arrested.

