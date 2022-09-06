ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Look: Nick Saban Is Furious With His Players Today

Alabama's the No. 1 team in college football, but it sure doesn't look like it this afternoon against the unranked Texas Longhorns. Aside from an 81-yard touchdown run from running back Jase McClellan, the Alabama offense has had little success against the Longhorns. It's a tie ballgame at 10-10 late in the first half.
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O Girlfriend Photo

It's good to be Ed Orgeron these days. The former LSU Tigers head football coach got nearly $20 million when he was fired by the Baton Rouge, La. program shortly after winning a national championship. Now, Coach O is enjoying life as a divorced, recently fired college football coach. Life...
Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
Scott Frost Ended Press Conference With Message For Fans

Last night was another one ending in disappointment for Nebraska football fans. The Huskers lost 45-42 at home to Georgia Southern to fall to 1-2 on the season. The loss was Nebraska's 31st in Scott Frost's 47 games as head coach. Afterwards, a frustrated Frost spoke with the media, and...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
Look: Erin Andrews' Interview Outfit Is Going Viral

Erin Andrews appears to be ready for the 2022 NFL regular season. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter shared a behind-the-scenes look at one of her pregame interviews earlier this weekend. Andrews, part of Fox Sports' No. 1 NFL team, is sporting quite the look for the interview. Now that's...
Former Nebraska Star Calls For Scott Frost To Step Down

Scott Frost's coaching seat is scorching hot following Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. As three-touchdown favorites, the Cornhuskers allowed 642 total yards to the Sun Belt squad in a stunning home setback. Nebraska's student section chanted, "Fire Frost," and a former player agrees it's time for a change. Fabian...
Alabama Star Makes His Thoughts On Texas Crowd Clear

It's not too often Alabama football travels outside SEC territory, especially in the non-conference portion of the schedule. That probably explains why the Crimson Tide narrowly escaped Austin with a win over Texas this Saturday afternoon. Crowd noise was absolutely a factor in Texas' attempted upset bid. And although the...
Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 84

On Saturday morning, the college football world received some tough news when a longtime coach passed away. Frank Cignetti Sr., who coached at West Virginia for a brief time, passed away this weekend, according to a statement from his son, Curt. He was 84 years old. "I was blessed to...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season is in the books. The second full weekend of the 2022 college football season was highlighted by Alabama's near loss to Texas, Notre Dame's shocking upset loss and Scott Frost's potentially final game as Nebraska's head coach. Following Week 2, ESPN's Football...
Look: Postgame Video Of Nick Saban, Wife Terry Went Viral

Even Miss Terry was a bit stressed during Saturday's Alabama at Texas game. The Crimson Tide nearly fell on the road to the Longhorns, though Nick Saban's team was able to pull out the win late, emerging with a close victory. Following the game, Saban's longtime wife, Terry, joked that...
