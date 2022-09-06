Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
The 10 Best MLB Careers Ruined by Injuries in Recent Years
In baseball, as in any other sport, nothing can halt a career in its tracks quite like injuries. Major League Baseball's history is riddled with illustrative examples, up to and including just within the last decade. Should 2013 be the cutoff for the beginning of the "last decade" rather than...
Bleacher Report
Every MLB Team's Biggest Second-Half Surprise of the 2022 Season
The MLB season is a long one, and sometimes a player's full-season worth of stats don't tell the entire story. A poor first half can make it difficult to return a season stat line to respectability before the end of the year, which can in turn mask a stellar second-half performance.
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols Ties Alex Rodriguez for 4th on MLB's All-Time HR List at 696
Albert Pujols has added another milestone to his historic career after tying Alex Rodriguez on Major League Baseball's all-time home run list. The St. Louis Cardinals slugger hit his 696th homer in the top of the sixth inning of Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. After spending the past several...
Chisox manager La Russa has pacemaker; return date uncertain
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart, and is uncertain when he will be medically cleared to run the club again. La Russa was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having his No. 34 jersey retired by the Athletics. La Russa was there for the ceremony, but not to manage his team. The Hall of Famer, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, shared specifics of the procedure with The Associated Press after discussing his absence before Chicago’s series finale against the A’s. He is grateful to have had what he considered a relatively “simple” heart issue. “Health is nothing to mess with,” La Russa said, standing in the dugout wearing jeans, sneakers and a short-sleeve collared golf shirt. “So I got checked in Chicago and the reason that I flew to Arizona is that’s been the place since the ’90s I’ve had my physicals. They addressed it, they fixed it and now it’s just a question of regaining strength.”
Bleacher Report
L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Considering Angels Bid; Net Worth $6.9B
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, is considering placing a bid to purchase the Los Angeles Angels, according to Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. Soon-Shiong's net worth is $6.9 billion, according to Forbes. The Halos are expected to sell for around $2.5 billion. Soon-Shiong's interest...
Bleacher Report
Edwin Jackson Retires After Playing for Record 14 Teams in 17 MLB Seasons
Edwin Jackson, who holds the MLB record with appearances for 14 different teams across 17 seasons, announced his retirement from baseball Friday night. Jackson posted a statement on Instagram, saying, "This game has taught me many life lessons and allowed me to evolve into the person I am today!" "19...
Bleacher Report
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz Placed on IL Because of Testicular Contusion
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a testicular contusion, according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN. Ruiz suffered the injury in Thursday's 11-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals when he took a foul ball to the groin. Ruiz remained in the game...
Will Albert Pujols hit 700 home runs?
The 42-year-old Albert Pujols announced in the spring the 2022 season will be his last. He is approaching 700 career home runs, hitting his 697th on Sunday for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bleacher Report
Angels' Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game vs. Astros Because of Apparent Blister on Hand
Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani exited Saturday's game against the Houston Astros with an apparent blister on his hand. Ohtani went through his normal warmup process and tossed a few pitches heading into the sixth inning before coming out of the game. He was replaced by Jimmy Herget. The...
