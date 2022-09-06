Read full article on original website
What to Eat at the L.A. ColiseumCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCelebrity News | Car NewsLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
American and European museums are working in "blockbuster mode."DwayneLos Angeles, CA
Bleacher Report
Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction
On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees. One...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Manu Ginobili and the NBA's Best Sixth Men Since 2000
The NBA's best players aren't always the 10 who take the floor to open a contest. Ever since legendary Boston Celtics skipper Red Auerbach recognized a need for further firepower off the bench, sixth men have carved their own path as energizers, microwave scorers and change-of-pace players. Manu Ginobili, who's...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Privately Expressed Confidence in' Nikola Jovic, Darius Days
The Miami Heat did not make any significant acquisitions via free agency or the trade market this summer, but it appears they are confident two of their new, lesser additions will succeed in 2022-23. Miami has "privately expressed confidence" 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days, according...
Bleacher Report
Goran Dragic Defends Giannis from Gilbert Arenas Criticism: 'He Can’t Talk'
Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't responded to Gilbert Arenas' criticism, but his fellow NBA players are jumping to the Milwaukee Bucks star's defense. Goran Dragic called out Arenas in an interview with John Rammas of Eurohoops, saying Antetokounmpo has already accomplished more than Arenas did during his NBA career. “Giannis is the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook 'Very Open' to Trade, but Hasn't Asked for Deal
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly remains "very open" to a potential trade ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the update Friday during an appearance on The Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype). "Russ is very open to a trade," Shelburne said. "He hasn't asked...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Think Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Beasley Are Worth 1st-Round Picks
The Utah Jazz reportedly believe guards Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley and wing Bojan Bogdanovic are worth first-round draft picks in trades. That's per ESPN's Zach Lowe on his latest Lowe Post podcast (h/t Brad Sullivan of Ahn Fire Digital). “The second package is Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Beasley,” Lowe said. “From...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and the 2020 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2020 draft class, we now have two seasons from which to draw takes. If teams knew then what they know now, the first round surely would've gone differently.
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols Passes Alex Rodriguez for 4th All-time on MLB HR List at 697
Albert Pujols is officially in sole possession of fourth place on Major League Baseball's all-time home run list, surpassing former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez with 697 blasts in his historic career. The St. Louis Cardinals veteran hit his 697th home run in the top of the ninth inning...
Bleacher Report
Nick Young vs. Malcolm Minikon Fight Stopped After Ex-Lakers Star Sent Through Ropes
The boxing debut for Nick Young ended with the former NBA player landing on the wrong side of the ropes. Swaggy P was pushed through the ropes in his bout against Malcolm Minikon in the Social Gloves 2 event:. The sequence ended the unscored exhibition in the middle of the...
Bleacher Report
Raiders, Aces' Mark Davis Annoyed About Choosing Between WNBA Finals, NFL Opener
Mark Davis, owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, isn't happy he'll have to choose between his two franchises Sunday. The Aces open the 2022 WNBA Finals at home against the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. ET and the Raiders kick off the regular season with a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Bleacher Report
49ers Fan Daniel Luna Suing Rams Over Alleged Attack at SoFi Stadium
San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna is suing the Los Angeles Rams after an alleged attack in the Rams' stadium parking lot earlier this year left him in a coma. According to TMZ Sports, Luna alleges that Bryan Alexis Cifuentes pushed him and then punched him during the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game in January while a group of people watched the game from the parking lot at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
