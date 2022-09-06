San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna is suing the Los Angeles Rams after an alleged attack in the Rams' stadium parking lot earlier this year left him in a coma. According to TMZ Sports, Luna alleges that Bryan Alexis Cifuentes pushed him and then punched him during the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game in January while a group of people watched the game from the parking lot at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO