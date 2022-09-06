ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees. One...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Ranking Manu Ginobili and the NBA's Best Sixth Men Since 2000

The NBA's best players aren't always the 10 who take the floor to open a contest. Ever since legendary Boston Celtics skipper Red Auerbach recognized a need for further firepower off the bench, sixth men have carved their own path as energizers, microwave scorers and change-of-pace players. Manu Ginobili, who's...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat 'Privately Expressed Confidence in' Nikola Jovic, Darius Days

The Miami Heat did not make any significant acquisitions via free agency or the trade market this summer, but it appears they are confident two of their new, lesser additions will succeed in 2022-23. Miami has "privately expressed confidence" 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days, according...
MIAMI, FL
Bleacher Report

Goran Dragic Defends Giannis from Gilbert Arenas Criticism: 'He Can’t Talk'

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't responded to Gilbert Arenas' criticism, but his fellow NBA players are jumping to the Milwaukee Bucks star's defense. Goran Dragic called out Arenas in an interview with John Rammas of Eurohoops, saying Antetokounmpo has already accomplished more than Arenas did during his NBA career. “Giannis is the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
City
Los Angeles, CA
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and the 2020 NBA Draft

Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2020 draft class, we now have two seasons from which to draw takes. If teams knew then what they know now, the first round surely would've gone differently.
NBA
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Bleacher Report

Raiders, Aces' Mark Davis Annoyed About Choosing Between WNBA Finals, NFL Opener

Mark Davis, owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, isn't happy he'll have to choose between his two franchises Sunday. The Aces open the 2022 WNBA Finals at home against the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. ET and the Raiders kick off the regular season with a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

49ers Fan Daniel Luna Suing Rams Over Alleged Attack at SoFi Stadium

San Francisco 49ers fan Daniel Luna is suing the Los Angeles Rams after an alleged attack in the Rams' stadium parking lot earlier this year left him in a coma. According to TMZ Sports, Luna alleges that Bryan Alexis Cifuentes pushed him and then punched him during the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game in January while a group of people watched the game from the parking lot at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
INGLEWOOD, CA

