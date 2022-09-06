ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 10 Coaches of the Modern NBA

Talking about the modern NBA typically involves marveling over the absurd skill sets possessed by today's players. What we probably don't discuss enough, though, is the way coaches have ascended to a similarly sky-high plane. Case in point: George Karl, who's headed for Hall of Fame enshrinement this weekend, wasn't...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Suns, Cam Johnson Discussing Contract Extension, Says James Jones

Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones confirmed over the weekend that the team and young wing Cam Johnson were engaged in rookie extension talks. "We're having discussions," he told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "Cam is a big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he's shown over the last few years, especially last year. He's primed to take some steps forward."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Projected to Be $134M; Up $1M from Past Projections

Projections on the 2023-24 NBA salary cap have dropped, and Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided that information on Friday. This year's cap has been officially set at $123.7 million ($150.3 million tax level). The Los Angeles Clippers lead the payroll figures at $195.3 million, while the Indiana Pacers bring up the rear at $95.8 million, per HoopsHype.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees. One...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bleacher Report

Nike's 'Just Do It' Day Returns for 2022; Drake, Carmelo Anthony Attend Festivities

A host of celebrities and athletes including Drake, Travis Scott, Lisa Leslie, Brandi Chastain, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Michelle Wie West attended the annual Nike Maxim Awards Show, which celebrates company employees and their best achievements. Nike, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, also hosted a...
BEAVERTON, OR
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat 'Privately Expressed Confidence in' Nikola Jovic, Darius Days

The Miami Heat did not make any significant acquisitions via free agency or the trade market this summer, but it appears they are confident two of their new, lesser additions will succeed in 2022-23. Miami has "privately expressed confidence" 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days, according...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
James Herbert
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Russ
Person
Darvin Ham
Bleacher Report

Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports
Bleacher Report

Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards

Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bleacher Report

Re-Drafting LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and the 2020 NBA Draft

Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2020 draft class, we now have two seasons from which to draw takes. If teams knew then what they know now, the first round surely would've gone differently.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Free-agent NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell haven't had to go head-to-head on the field during their football careers, but there will be no avoiding each other in the boxing ring when they square off in an exhibition match Saturday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy