Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 10 Coaches of the Modern NBA
Talking about the modern NBA typically involves marveling over the absurd skill sets possessed by today's players. What we probably don't discuss enough, though, is the way coaches have ascended to a similarly sky-high plane. Case in point: George Karl, who's headed for Hall of Fame enshrinement this weekend, wasn't...
Bleacher Report
Suns, Cam Johnson Discussing Contract Extension, Says James Jones
Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones confirmed over the weekend that the team and young wing Cam Johnson were engaged in rookie extension talks. "We're having discussions," he told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "Cam is a big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he's shown over the last few years, especially last year. He's primed to take some steps forward."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Projected to Be $134M; Up $1M from Past Projections
Projections on the 2023-24 NBA salary cap have dropped, and Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided that information on Friday. This year's cap has been officially set at $123.7 million ($150.3 million tax level). The Los Angeles Clippers lead the payroll figures at $195.3 million, while the Indiana Pacers bring up the rear at $95.8 million, per HoopsHype.
Bleacher Report
Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction
On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees. One...
Bleacher Report
Nike's 'Just Do It' Day Returns for 2022; Drake, Carmelo Anthony Attend Festivities
A host of celebrities and athletes including Drake, Travis Scott, Lisa Leslie, Brandi Chastain, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Michelle Wie West attended the annual Nike Maxim Awards Show, which celebrates company employees and their best achievements. Nike, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, also hosted a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Privately Expressed Confidence in' Nikola Jovic, Darius Days
The Miami Heat did not make any significant acquisitions via free agency or the trade market this summer, but it appears they are confident two of their new, lesser additions will succeed in 2022-23. Miami has "privately expressed confidence" 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days, according...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay Takes Blame for Loss to Bills: 'It Was a Very Humbling Night'
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams were blown out by the Buffalo Bills 31-10 in their 2022 season opener on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and head coach Sean McVay is shouldering some of the blame. "We weren't ready to go. That's on me," McVay...
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban Criticizes Alabama's Performance vs. Texas Despite Last-Second Win
Despite Alabama narrowly avoiding an upset loss to Texas on Saturday, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban wasn't happy with how his team played, and he didn't hold back from criticizing the performance after the game. "We had way too many penalties," Saban said, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough. "We shot...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Commanders' Chase Young to Return Before Midseason; Brian Robinson Eyes Week 5
The Washington Commanders are reportedly hopeful they can have star edge-rusher, Chase Young, back in action "before the midpoint" of the 2022 season as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team also believes rookie running back Brian Robinson—who was...
Bleacher Report
Nick Young vs. Malcolm Minikon Fight Stopped After Ex-Lakers Star Sent Through Ropes
The boxing debut for Nick Young ended with the former NBA player landing on the wrong side of the ropes. Swaggy P was pushed through the ropes in his bout against Malcolm Minikon in the Social Gloves 2 event:. The sequence ended the unscored exhibition in the middle of the...
Bleacher Report
Jalen Ramsey Says Rams 'Got Our Ass Beat' in Season-Opening Loss to Bills
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey succinctly summed up the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first game of their Super Bowl title defense. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey told reporters after Thursday night's 31-10 defeat. The Rams' defense gave up 413 yards while the offense only...
Former LSU Kicker Cade York Dazzles in NFL Debut
The former Tiger stepped up in a big way for his new team, knocking in the game-winning kick
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Saints WR Michael Thomas Will Play vs. Falcons After Hamstring Injury
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas' long-awaited return is reportedly imminent. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Thomas will play against the Atlanta Falcons. ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported Saturday night that Thomas was expected to be active for Sunday's season opener. The wideout had been listed...
Bleacher Report
Video: Le'Veon Bell KOs Adrian Peterson in Boxing Fight Between Former NFL RBs
The boxing battle between two of the best running backs from this era of the NFL was won by Le'Veon Bell. The two-time All-Pro defeated Adrian Peterson via TKO in the fifth round at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Bell, who spent last year with the Baltimore Ravens...
New Year, Same Falcons: Atlanta Falls to Saints After Late Defensive Collapse
The Falcons and Saints matched up Sunday to begin the 2022 NFL campaign for both teams.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Matthew Stafford Becomes 12th QB in NFL History to Throw for 50,000 Yards
Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees have some things in common. Both quarterbacks are Super Bowl champions, and now both are tied for the fewest number of games (183) to reach 50,000 passing yards in NFL history. Stafford accomplished the feat on a pass to Cooper Kupp in Thursday's season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
Former Ohio State WR Michael Thomas Scores Twice In Return From Injury
Thomas, who missed most of 2020 and all of last season with an ankle injury, helped the Saints overcome a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Bleacher Report
Bryce Young Says Alabama Is 'Made for' Crunch Time After Dramatic Win vs. Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Texas Longhorns 20-19 on Saturday in a game that was much closer than expected, but some late fourth-quarter heroics from Bryce Young helped Nick Saban's team claim the victory. After the win, Young told reporters: "Those crunch times moments, that’s what we’re made for."...
Bleacher Report
Re-Drafting LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and the 2020 NBA Draft
Today's media landscape demands instant analysis of the NBA draft, but it takes time to have a clear idea of how every team did. For the 2020 draft class, we now have two seasons from which to draw takes. If teams knew then what they know now, the first round surely would've gone differently.
Bleacher Report
Adrian Peterson vs. Le'Veon Bell: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
Free-agent NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell haven't had to go head-to-head on the field during their football careers, but there will be no avoiding each other in the boxing ring when they square off in an exhibition match Saturday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
