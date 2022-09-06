Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones confirmed over the weekend that the team and young wing Cam Johnson were engaged in rookie extension talks. "We're having discussions," he told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "Cam is a big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he's shown over the last few years, especially last year. He's primed to take some steps forward."

