Ranking the Top 10 Coaches of the Modern NBA
Talking about the modern NBA typically involves marveling over the absurd skill sets possessed by today's players. What we probably don't discuss enough, though, is the way coaches have ascended to a similarly sky-high plane. Case in point: George Karl, who's headed for Hall of Fame enshrinement this weekend, wasn't...
Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction
On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees. One...
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Privately Expressed Confidence in' Nikola Jovic, Darius Days
The Miami Heat did not make any significant acquisitions via free agency or the trade market this summer, but it appears they are confident two of their new, lesser additions will succeed in 2022-23. Miami has "privately expressed confidence" 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days, according...
Nick Young vs. Malcolm Minikon Fight Stopped After Ex-Lakers Star Sent Through Ropes
The boxing debut for Nick Young ended with the former NBA player landing on the wrong side of the ropes. Swaggy P was pushed through the ropes in his bout against Malcolm Minikon in the Social Gloves 2 event:. The sequence ended the unscored exhibition in the middle of the...
Goran Dragic Defends Giannis from Gilbert Arenas Criticism: 'He Can’t Talk'
Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't responded to Gilbert Arenas' criticism, but his fellow NBA players are jumping to the Milwaukee Bucks star's defense. Goran Dragic called out Arenas in an interview with John Rammas of Eurohoops, saying Antetokounmpo has already accomplished more than Arenas did during his NBA career. “Giannis is the...
Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook 'Very Open' to Trade, but Hasn't Asked for Deal
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook reportedly remains "very open" to a potential trade ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported the update Friday during an appearance on The Lowe Post podcast (via HoopsHype). "Russ is very open to a trade," Shelburne said. "He hasn't asked...
NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Think Bogdanovic, Clarkson, Beasley Are Worth 1st-Round Picks
The Utah Jazz reportedly believe guards Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley and wing Bojan Bogdanovic are worth first-round draft picks in trades. That's per ESPN's Zach Lowe on his latest Lowe Post podcast (h/t Brad Sullivan of Ahn Fire Digital). “The second package is Clarkson, Bogdanovic, Beasley,” Lowe said. “From...
