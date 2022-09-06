ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 10 Coaches of the Modern NBA

Talking about the modern NBA typically involves marveling over the absurd skill sets possessed by today's players. What we probably don't discuss enough, though, is the way coaches have ascended to a similarly sky-high plane. Case in point: George Karl, who's headed for Hall of Fame enshrinement this weekend, wasn't...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction

On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees. One...
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Heat 'Privately Expressed Confidence in' Nikola Jovic, Darius Days

The Miami Heat did not make any significant acquisitions via free agency or the trade market this summer, but it appears they are confident two of their new, lesser additions will succeed in 2022-23. Miami has "privately expressed confidence" 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days, according...
Bleacher Report

Goran Dragic Defends Giannis from Gilbert Arenas Criticism: 'He Can’t Talk'

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't responded to Gilbert Arenas' criticism, but his fellow NBA players are jumping to the Milwaukee Bucks star's defense. Goran Dragic called out Arenas in an interview with John Rammas of Eurohoops, saying Antetokounmpo has already accomplished more than Arenas did during his NBA career. “Giannis is the...
