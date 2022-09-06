Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
There’s no denying that there’s still a lot of excitement for Los Angeles Lakers fans as they face the prospect of a clean slate ahead of the new season. Despite what has been a mostly uneventful offseason (Russell Westbrook is still on the team), LA supporters are still hoping for a bounce-back campaign for their […] The post LeBron James, Lakers slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Allen Iverson says Lebron James is the NBA GOAT, not Michael Jordan: ‘He the 1’
One of the best players of the last 30 years believes that when it comes to the NBA GOAT debate,
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Ex-Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker reportedly having trouble finding a team for a buyout
Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker is reportedly having trouble finding a new home to play in per The Athletic’s James Edwards III. The former UConn standout was assumed to be a likely buyout candidate after being traded from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons after falling out of the rotation in New York but evidently has not found a team willing to sign him, delaying his potential buyout indefinitely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Ranking Manu Ginobili and the NBA's Best Sixth Men Since 2000
The NBA's best players aren't always the 10 who take the floor to open a contest. Ever since legendary Boston Celtics skipper Red Auerbach recognized a need for further firepower off the bench, sixth men have carved their own path as energizers, microwave scorers and change-of-pace players. Manu Ginobili, who's...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Basketball Hall of Fame 2022: Ceremony Recap, Speech Highlights and Reaction
On Saturday night, former star basketball players Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash and Lindsay Whalen headlined class of 2022 enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They were joined by coaches George Karl, Bob Huggins and Marianne Stanley and international selection Radivoj Korac, among other inductees. One...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: 2023-24 Salary Cap Projected to Be $134M; Up $1M from Past Projections
Projections on the 2023-24 NBA salary cap have dropped, and Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic provided that information on Friday. This year's cap has been officially set at $123.7 million ($150.3 million tax level). The Los Angeles Clippers lead the payroll figures at $195.3 million, while the Indiana Pacers bring up the rear at $95.8 million, per HoopsHype.
Bleacher Report
Suns, Cam Johnson Discussing Contract Extension, Says James Jones
Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones confirmed over the weekend that the team and young wing Cam Johnson were engaged in rookie extension talks. "We're having discussions," he told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "Cam is a big part of what we do. Really excited for the progress he's shown over the last few years, especially last year. He's primed to take some steps forward."
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat 'Privately Expressed Confidence in' Nikola Jovic, Darius Days
The Miami Heat did not make any significant acquisitions via free agency or the trade market this summer, but it appears they are confident two of their new, lesser additions will succeed in 2022-23. Miami has "privately expressed confidence" 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic and two-way player Darius Days, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Danny Ainge: After Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell trades, Jazz have 'plan in place' to assemble championship team
The Utah Jazz shocked basketball fans this offseason by trading away two of their core pieces in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, talking with the media for the first time since Utah traded Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said it was clear the team needed to "transition" its roster this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Nick Young vs. Malcolm Minikon Fight Stopped After Ex-Lakers Star Sent Through Ropes
The boxing debut for Nick Young ended with the former NBA player landing on the wrong side of the ropes. Swaggy P was pushed through the ropes in his bout against Malcolm Minikon in the Social Gloves 2 event:. The sequence ended the unscored exhibition in the middle of the...
Bleacher Report
Who's Next in Utah Jazz Fire Sale? Insiders Dish on Conley, Clarkson, Bogdanovic
After six straight years of playoff appearances, the Utah Jazz appear to be all-in on rebuilding. This offseason, they traded All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for a haul of draft picks that would make Oklahoma City Thunder executive Sam Presti blush. But are the Jazz done? What teams may...
Bleacher Report
Warriors News: Jerome Robinson Agrees to Contract After Stint with G League Affiliate
Former Los Angeles Clippers lottery pick Jerome Robinson has agreed to a contract with the Golden State Warriors, the franchise announced Thursday. Terms of the pact were not released. Robinson spent the 2021-22 campaign with the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State's G League affiliate. He averaged 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Duke Star Reportedly Signs With Sacramento Kings
According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, the Sacramento Kings have signed DJ Steward.
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Commanders' Chase Young to Return Before Midseason; Brian Robinson Eyes Week 5
The Washington Commanders are reportedly hopeful they can have star edge-rusher, Chase Young, back in action "before the midpoint" of the 2022 season as he recovers from a torn ACL and MCL suffered last year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team also believes rookie running back Brian Robinson—who was...
Bleacher Report
Raiders, Aces' Mark Davis Annoyed About Choosing Between WNBA Finals, NFL Opener
Mark Davis, owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders and WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, isn't happy he'll have to choose between his two franchises Sunday. The Aces open the 2022 WNBA Finals at home against the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. ET and the Raiders kick off the regular season with a road game against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Comments / 0