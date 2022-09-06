ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best cities for new college graduates in 2022

By Tyler Wornell, Nexstar Media Wire
(NewsNation) — If you’re a new college graduate looking for a place to move, the Midwest might be an ideal landing spot.

An analysis by Insurify has identified five Midwest cities as the best for new graduates, based on factors including unemployment rate, cost of living, rental prices, alternative transit and arts and entertainment venues. The criteria were used to determine an overall appeal score for cities on a scale of 0-100, with 100 being the highest/best.

Eight of the top 10 cities identified in the rankings are in the Midwest.

“Across the board, these cities offer entertainment and alternative transit opportunities in line with many of the nation’s coastal metropolises, yet at a discounted price that can appeal to many young grads just starting their professional careers,” Insurify said of the region.

Here are the top 5 cities:

1. St. Louis, Missouri

  • Overall Appeal Score: 100.0 (25% greater than state average)
  • Cost of living index: 89.6 (vs. national average of 100)
  • Unemployment rate (June 2022): 2.8%

2. Minneapolis, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269roh_0hkRd35c00
  • Overall Appeal Score: 98.3 (30% greater than state average)
  • Cost of living index: 105.4 (vs. national average of 100)
  • Unemployment rate (June 2022): 2.2%

3. Rapid City, South Dakota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDaeY_0hkRd35c00
  • Overall Appeal Score: 88.8 (23% greater than state average)
  • Cost of living index: 94.2 (vs. national average of 100)
  • Unemployment rate (June 2022): 2.5%

4. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1siCCP_0hkRd35c00
  • Overall Appeal Score: 85.5 (58% greater than state average)
  • Cost of living index: 93.1 (vs. national average of 100)
  • Unemployment rate (June 2022): 4.6%

5. Lincoln, Nebraska

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBCgF_0hkRd35c00
  • Overall Appeal Score: 84.9 (12% greater than state average)
  • Cost of living index: 94.7 (vs. national average of 100)
  • Unemployment rate (June 2022): 2.4%

Rounding out the top 10 after Lincoln are Portland, Oregon; Rochester, Minnesota; Fargo, North Dakota; Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Denver, respectively.

