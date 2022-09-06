ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Is Randy Levine worried about losing city to Mets? 'I think sometimes they worry about us too much'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d4MhK_0hkRclc000

The Mets are in first place, boast a better record than the Yankees, and are armed with a billionaire owner seemingly set on making whatever move necessary to build a championship team.

Does the regime in the Bronx feel any sort of jealousy or fear that their claim as the city’s team is being taken over?

Yankees team president Randy Levine was asked about it on The Show with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman , and insisted there’s none of that coming from the Mets’ usual “big brothers.”

“I’ve always been a great believer that not only is the town big enough for both of us, but both teams are playing well, it’s great for both teams,” Levine said. “You have the excitement, people are talking about it, more people watching and going to the games.

“We never worried about the Mets. I think sometimes they worry about us too much. I don’t think, I laugh – taking over the town – I don’t even know what that means. All I know is the Yankees have the highest television ratings in history, attendance is coming back, revenue is booming, and I wish Steve Cohen and the Mets all the same success.”

That sentiment could very well change if the two teams find themselves facing off in October.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
County
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jon Heyman
Person
Randy Levine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Yankees#Social Media Twitter#Audacy
ClutchPoints

Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy