Is Randy Levine worried about losing city to Mets? 'I think sometimes they worry about us too much'

The Mets are in first place, boast a better record than the Yankees, and are armed with a billionaire owner seemingly set on making whatever move necessary to build a championship team.

Does the regime in the Bronx feel any sort of jealousy or fear that their claim as the city’s team is being taken over?

Yankees team president Randy Levine was asked about it on The Show with Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman , and insisted there’s none of that coming from the Mets’ usual “big brothers.”

“I’ve always been a great believer that not only is the town big enough for both of us, but both teams are playing well, it’s great for both teams,” Levine said. “You have the excitement, people are talking about it, more people watching and going to the games.

“We never worried about the Mets. I think sometimes they worry about us too much. I don’t think, I laugh – taking over the town – I don’t even know what that means. All I know is the Yankees have the highest television ratings in history, attendance is coming back, revenue is booming, and I wish Steve Cohen and the Mets all the same success.”

That sentiment could very well change if the two teams find themselves facing off in October.

