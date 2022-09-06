Anthony Rizzo heading to IL, DJ LeMahieu still battling lingering toe issue

The Yankees’ crowded IL is getting another key contributor.

Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that Anthony Rizzo is headed to the IL despite recent hope that an epidural to address his balky back would prevent such a move. Instead, the Yankees’ best bat this season outside of Aaron Judge will be heading to the shelf with the Bombers nursing a five-game division lead.

Rizzo has been battling back issues for weeks, and saw a specialist during the team’s west coast trip. But no precaution was enough to prevent an IL stint.

With DJ LeMahieu still suffering from a drastic power decline since battling a toe injury, the Yankees starting and backup first basemen are now either on the IL or fighting a nagging injury.

Boone also added that Giancarlo Stanton, who left Monday’s game after fouling a ball off his foot, would not have played Tuesday, but is an option for Wednesday’s doubleheader.

