Agriculture

Of course they do, It's all one of boys right wing Conservative network that gets one another what ever they want.

floridapolitics.com

USF St. Petersburg secures $15M for Florida Flood Hub research site

The project is the largest of the latest batch of state spending spurred by federal dollars. The University of South Florida St. Petersburg campus is receiving the largest cut of millions of federal dollars state lawmakers approved Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved $15 million for an ocean science...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Andrew Warren responds to Gov. DeSantis’ justification for suspension

‘He demonstrates that he misunderstands not only the office to which he was elected, but also the office to which Warren was twice elected.’. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren says he answers to residents of Hillsborough County, not Gov. Ron DeSantis. Warren, a rising Democrat who DeSantis suspended last month...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Do we have to let it linger?

Even if businesses say having an arrest record doesn’t negatively affect a job candidate, the stats might say otherwise. Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.4.22

When it comes to Florida elections, senior citizens could hold the key. To borrow from Notre Dame’s famous fight song, Florida’s one-time powerhouses woke up the echoes last week as college football season ramped up. The Florida Gators knocked off No. 7-ranked Utah before a raucous crowd in...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis patches prison guard shortages with National Guard members

The Department of Corrections says 300 voluntary service members will help prison hold over nine months until new officers are trained. Following legislative approval for a plan to temporarily alleviate the shortage of correctional officers in state prisons, Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the National Guard to immediately activate members who have stepped forward to fill the gap.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida searching for new ratings agency amid property insurance plight

The consultant contract will produce recommendations for legislators to consider during the 2023 Regular Session. Florida is seeking a second opinion on its property insurance companies. A legislative panel voted unanimously Friday to spend $1.5 million on consultants to look for alternatives to Demotech, an Ohio-based ratings agency that angered...
FLORIDA STATE

