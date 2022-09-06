ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars’ Pederson Compares Lawrence to Hall of Fame QB

By Daniel Chavkin
 5 days ago

The Jacksonville head coach gave his quarterback some high praise.

Doug Pederson has been around some talented quarterbacks in his career, and now he has a chance to help develop Trevor Lawrence . While those two have only been working together since January, Pederson already sees big things with the second-year quarterback.

While speaking to former quarterback Brett Favre on The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray , the Jaguars head coach compared Lawrence to the Hall of Famer.

“He’s such a mature young individual. Nothing really fazes him. Honestly, Brett, he kinda reminds me of you that way,” Pederson said, via John Shipley of the Jaguar Report . “Nothing really fazed you when things got a little sideways. You were always the same yesterday and today and that’s the way Trevor is. Trevor doesn’t get too high, doesn’t get too low and I think that’s a great quality to have in a quarterback.”

Pederson knows Favre well from his playing days, as he spent four years as Favre’s backup from 1995 to ’98. In that span, Pederson saw Favre play in two Super Bowls, winning Super Bowl XXXI.

Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is coming off a rookie season where he threw for 3,641 yards, 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, but Jacksonville revamped its coaching staff to help develop the franchise quarterback.

They brought in Pederson, a Super Bowl-winning coach, and so far it seems that Pederson is encouraged by what he’s seen from Lawrence.

For more Jacksonville Jaguars coverage, go to Jaguar Report .

