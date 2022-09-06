The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, will become the new owners of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved corgis following her death.The Queen died on Thursday in Balmoral Castle at the age of 96, leaving behind two dogs.A spokesperson for Prince Andrew said he and Sarah will take on the animals, named Muick and Sandy. Both dogs were gifted to the late monarch by the prince.The Queen was famously a big fan of the breed and owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime.In early 2021, she was given two new puppies, one corgi and one dorgi, a...

ANIMALS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO