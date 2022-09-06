Read full article on original website
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
This Educational Family Event Will Celebrate Indigenous KnowledgeDianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
Related
nbcboston.com
3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH
Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
nbcboston.com
North End Attack That Left Victim With Broken Legs Started Over a Couch, Prosecutors Say
A man who works as a court officer at the Charlestown Division of Boston Municipal Court is accused of attacking a man in the North End over moving a couch, leaving the victim with multiple broken bones, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office. The alleged attack happened on Aug....
WMUR.com
DNA evidence in blood leads police to suspect in thefts at Pelham business
PELHAM, N.H. — A DNA match helped lead police to a suspect in a break-in at a Pelham business, investigators said Friday. Bryan Cashman, of Hudson, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began on March 15, 2021, when some trailers were broken into at WillScot on Dick Tracy Drive in Pelham.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMUR.com
Woman charged with negligent homicide in connection with deadly Peterborough crash
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — A Vermont woman is charged in connection toa deadly crash in Peterborough last week. New Hampshire State Police have charged Amanda Fogg, 35, of West Townshend, Vermont, with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Troopers said her passenger Lisa Johnson, 65, of West Townshend, Vermont,...
whdh.com
NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case
PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
WMUR.com
Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again
NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
NECN
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police conducting joint investigation after concerning issues discovered at kennel
There was a significant police presence Friday due to an ongoing investigation involving a Massachusetts kennel. According to Police Chief Scott Dumas on Saturday, August 27, Rowley Police responded to a report of four goats that were walking on Route 1 and worked with Animal Control to round up the goats, which had not been reported missing.
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
manchesterinklink.com
Kayla Montgomery arrested on warrant after missed court appearance
MANCHESTER, NH – Kayla Montgomery was arrested Friday afternoon at a city residence after a warrant was issued for her arrest after she failed to appear Thursday at a court hearing. Attorney General John M. Formella and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said she would be held in jail until...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Hampshire man shot, killed by deputy during encounter in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — A New Hampshire man who struggled with police during an arrest in Maine was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The...
WRGB
Vermont Police arrest two, recover pellet gun, over 5,000 bags of heroin
BENNINGTON, VT — Police in Bennington Vermont have arrested two people, accused of trafficking heroin and other charges. Police responded on September 7th for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle on Northside Drive where a firearm was reported to have been seen. According to investigators Bennington...
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel
A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
NHPR
N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine
A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
universalhub.com
Malden man gets 6 1/2 years in federal pen in latest success for 'Operation Street Sweepah'
A Malden man who admitted his role in a north-of-Boston guns and drug ring was sentenced this week to 6 1/2 years in federal prison, the US Attorney's office in Boston reports. Phillips "PHON C" Charles, 22, was swept up as part of a federal and local sweep dubbed ""Operation...
25 Investigates: 12-year-old dies at DCF residential program
FITCHBURG, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that a 12-year-old girl, who was in the care of the Department of Children and Families, has died. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office is investigating the unattended death, which is standard procedure. According to sources, the girl was found unresponsive...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested
DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
