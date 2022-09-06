ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epping, NH

nbcboston.com

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA
WMUR.com

DNA evidence in blood leads police to suspect in thefts at Pelham business

PELHAM, N.H. — A DNA match helped lead police to a suspect in a break-in at a Pelham business, investigators said Friday. Bryan Cashman, of Hudson, was arrested Thursday following an investigation that began on March 15, 2021, when some trailers were broken into at WillScot on Dick Tracy Drive in Pelham.
PELHAM, NH
whdh.com

NH police use DNA evidence to make arrest in 2021 theft case

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire say they were able to use DNA evidence to make an arrest after a year-long investigation of a case involving dozens of damaged trailers. William Scotsman, Inc., which carries mobile offices, storage units, and trailers, lost an estimated $40,000 worth of inventory...
HUDSON, NH
WMUR.com

Trial of man accused in Pelham church shooting delayed again

NASHUA, N.H. — The trial of a man accused of shooting two people inside a Pelham church in 2019 has been delayed again. Dale Holloway, of Manchester, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with the shooting of two people at a Pelham church. Holloway was scheduled...
PELHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel

A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
NHPR

N.H. man shot, killed by sheriff's deputy during encounter in Maine

A New Hampshire man was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in Maine earlier this week after allegedly struggling with police during an arrest, officials said. Tyler Woodburn, 30, of Newmarket, New Hampshire, died at the scene early Wednesday evening, York County Sheriff William King said. The sheriff declined...
NEWMARKET, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver passed out behind wheel in Duxbury arrested

DUXBURY — A 36-year-old man from Waterbury was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Duxbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was passed out behind the wheel on Crossett Hill at around 5:20 p.m.
DUXBURY, MA
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

