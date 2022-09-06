BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County leaders unveiled a new full-service autopsy suite Thursday morning at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. David Ott, the county's coroner, said Beaufort is the first county in the state to have both an autopsy suite and a forensic pathologist on staff.

