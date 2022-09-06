Read full article on original website
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
Sheriffs: Beaufort County man arrested for shooting into a vehicle
BURTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man shooting at a woman early Friday morning. According to the BCSO, deputies responded to 147 Shanklin Rd. in Burton where they learned a man had fired at two women in a vehicle. Deputies said...
Man breaks into ex's home, dumps ashes of deceased child into trash: Mt. Pleasant PD
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police arrested a man on Thursday accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home, damaging her property and dumping the ashes of her deceased child into a trash can, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. Joseph Oberlies, 33, is facing...
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
Fire on Hilton Head Island leaves 1 dead and another seriously injured
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — A fire at a Hilton Head Island house in Palmetto Dunes early Friday morning left one occupant dead and another seriously injured. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1 Dinghy Lane on Friday at 3:06 a.m.
Colleton County K9 deputy helps find missing woman
Deputy Benji Polston and his K9 Blue tracked a missing woman last weekend. With the help of the Colleton County Sheriff's Office deputies and K9 units, a family member could return the woman home safely. Great job, everyone!
Beaufort County opens state's first countywide full-service autopsy suite
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County leaders unveiled a new full-service autopsy suite Thursday morning at the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. David Ott, the county's coroner, said Beaufort is the first county in the state to have both an autopsy suite and a forensic pathologist on staff.
Hilton Head Island town council sets deadline for workforce housing plan
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders held a mid-year strategic planning session Thursday afternoon to go over the council’s accomplishments and goals. The conversation focused on workforce housing, and City Manager Marc Orlando presented plans for future community assessments. Council members expressed frustration about...
