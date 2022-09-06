ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WTGS

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District and law enforcement responded to a crash between a vehicle and bicyclist late Thursday afternoon. AMFD tweeted at 6:18 p.m. that heavy law enforcement presence was at the intersection of Highway 17 and Bee Hive Road in Awendaw. According...
AWENDAW, SC
WTGS

Hilton Head Island town council sets deadline for workforce housing plan

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTGS) — Hilton Head Island town leaders held a mid-year strategic planning session Thursday afternoon to go over the council’s accomplishments and goals. The conversation focused on workforce housing, and City Manager Marc Orlando presented plans for future community assessments. Council members expressed frustration about...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

